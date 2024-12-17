Cole Caufield: Bill Guerin wanted to change the rules to make room for him at the 4 Nations.

During the Four Nations Confrontation, which will take place next February, there will be three players from the Montreal Canadiens: Samuel Montembeault, Patrik Laine, and Joel Armia.

But it’s not just the chosen players who are causing a stir: the absentees are too.

Not seeing Nick Suzuki has stirred conversation. And even though Julien BriseBois said otherwise yesterday , one might think that the Canadian captain from the Canadiens was not too in demand. Not going to the World Championship in 2024 has probably hurt him.And the other player who has made headlines is Cole Caufield.After all, as the Canadiens have not hesitated to say, Cole Caufield was the top American scorer in the NHL at the time the teams were announced. And he still is.

But because the Americans had other players for the top-6 and Cole Caufield is not exactly built to face Canada’s fourth line, he was left out.

But don’t think it was an easy decision.

According to what Renaud Lavoie reported this morning , Bill Guerin (the American GM) called the NHL to request that rosters increase from 23 players to 25. His goal was to make room for Caufield.But he was told no.This means that Caufield was one of the finalists for a spot. It would therefore not be surprising if, in the event of an injury, he is the one to get the call from the national team to be a replacement.

All of this remains to be seen… but if I were him, I wouldn’t book my sunny vacation too quickly in February, let’s say.

