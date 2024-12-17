Jakub Dobes was injured “every time he was near a reminder.”Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Let’s talk about Jakub Dobes for a moment.
Several months ago, my colleague Maxime Truman mentioned that the Canadiens hold Jakub Dobes in high regard. Basically, his message was this: don’t just talk about Jacob Fowler among the goaltending prospects.
Since then, Jeff Gorton praised him, and he has helped the Rocket have some good moments at the start of the season. Let’s just say he was helping his case for a potential recall.
Interesting, isn’t it?
It is possible to think that Primeau is living on borrowed time with the Canadiens. He hasn’t started a game since December 1 and is not even guaranteed to play one of the two games over the weekend.
I’m not saying a goaltender won’t be recalled, but since Dobes is recovering from an injury, it’s really not likely.
Good news for the Rocket. Pascal Vincent confirms that Jakub Dobes, Filip Mesar, Vincent Arseneau, and Brandon Gignac could all suit up for the team next Friday during their upcoming game against the Senators at Place Bell.
— Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 15, 2024
In brief
– Great Big Papi.
The… Yankees lose. https://t.co/YTgMJ00avc
— Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) December 17, 2024
– Worth reading.
The papers for the sale of the Titan to Newfoundland are not yet signed, but it’s a matter of days or hours before it gets resolved.
Discussion with former Fog Devils who share what junior hockey was like on the island from 2005 to 2008.https://t.co/m2JMNFZzj5
— Mikaël Lalancette (@MikLalancette) December 17, 2024
– For CMJ fans.
NEW EPISODE OF PROCESSUS
In this episode, Mathias Brunet & Simon “Snake” Boisvert discuss the action to watch in the World Junior Championship taking place from December 26 to January 5. #hockey #habs #nhl #montreal #canadiens #prospect #worldjuniors pic.twitter.com/Sc0XOJMiGj
— commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) December 17, 2024