Jakub Dobes was injured “every time he was near a reminder.”

Let’s talk about Jakub Dobes for a moment.

Several months ago, my colleague Maxime Truman mentioned that the Canadiens hold Jakub Dobes in high regard. Basically, his message was this: don’t just talk about Jacob Fowler among the goaltending prospects.

Since then, Jeff Gorton praised him, and he has helped the Rocket have some good moments at the start of the season. Let’s just say he was helping his case for a potential recall.

Talking about Dobes is interesting right now because the Canadiens have to deal with Cayden Primeau, who is not up to the challenge that has been given to him this season.And in Laval, Dobes is having a great season. Connor Hughes is too, by the way.On this subject, this morning on BPM Sports, Renaud Lavoie mentioned that every time Jakub Dobes was close to getting a recall with the Canadiens, he got injured.

Interesting, isn’t it?

It is possible to think that Primeau is living on borrowed time with the Canadiens. He hasn’t started a game since December 1 and is not even guaranteed to play one of the two games over the weekend.

Martin St-Louis said earlier this season that having a different goaltender for the second game of a back-to-back was the norm. But yesterday, he did not want to confirm whether Primeau would get a start on Friday or Saturday against Detroit.The most likely scenarios are seeing Samuel Montembeault play both games or Cayden Primeau playing the Friday game, which will be on the road.

I’m not saying a goaltender won’t be recalled, but since Dobes is recovering from an injury, it’s really not likely.

Good news for the Rocket. Pascal Vincent confirms that Jakub Dobes, Filip Mesar, Vincent Arseneau, and Brandon Gignac could all suit up for the team next Friday during their upcoming game against the Senators at Place Bell. — Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) December 15, 2024

It should be noted that the Canadiens can decide to test Dobes without sending Primeau to waivers or trading him. After all, a recall for one game is a possibility.The CH could wait for Dobes to get back in form, that said.Primeau must believe that he is still in Montreal until proven otherwise. But clearly, he must feel the pressure on him because things have not been going well since the start of the season.This is not the first time it has been said, but his next outing will be important.

