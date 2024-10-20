Skip to content
There’s no need to be alarmed about Nick Suzuki

 Auteur: Emma Wilson
Credit: Getty Images

Are you worried about Nick Suzuki’s start to the season?

If the answer is yes, it’s understandable.

The captain boasts five points in six games (no goals), but beyond the stats, his overall game isn’t appealing, which is why many are saying he needs to give more.

But in reality, there’s no need to press the panic button just yet, because Suzuki had a similar start to the season last year.

He hit the back of the net for the first time all season in his seventh game, and after six games had just three points on the board.

Suzuki, however, has found a way to bounce back and finish the campaign strong: after all, he still collected 77 points last season despite his slow start.

Let’s wait and see:

(Credit: ESPN screenshot)

Maybe he’s tired…

Maybe he’s put on weight during the season…

Maybe he’s playing injured…

Maybe he’s simply reached his full potential and expectations are too high…

Maybe he doesn’t have enough support…

We’re all hearing these comments right now.

But there’s another thing to remember: Nick Suzuki is recognized as a player who is consistent in his performances. The machine can take a long time to get going, but he never lets go of the pedal once he’s been able to find his rhythm.

In my eyes, it’s a bad patch and it’s no more complicated than that. Suzuki hasn’t lost his talent this summer, after all…

There’s one thing I’m wondering about, for example. We know that in early December, Hockey Canada will unveil its official roster for the 4 Nations Tournament, which will take place in early 2025.

Is this playing on his mind? That’s possible, too. When you think too much on the ice, that’s when you start to perform less well…


Overtime

– Mike Matheson is good.

– Good point.

– I’m going with the Oilers.

– Will it work?

