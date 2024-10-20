Emil Heineman deserves the chance to play in the top-6

After six games, there’s one thing that’s easy to remember about the Canadiens’ season so far.

The top-6 needs to be better.

Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky are slowing down, and the club’s second line is simply disappointing. Kirby Dach, Alex Newhook and Joel Armia aren’t delivering the goods…

It’s up to Martin St-Louis to find solutions to revive his best players, and at this level, perhaps it’s time to stir the pot a little.

Because there are other guys in the line-up who deserve a chance to shine on one of the club’s top two units right now.

In fact, one in particular springs to mind, and I’m talking about Emil Heineman.

The Swede is off to a good start this season because he’s involved on the ice. He’s using his speed to be effective on the forecheck, he’s hitting the opposition because he’s not afraid to go into the corner and he’s using his shot to score.

What a ripper from Emil Heineman 3-2 Habs pic.twitter.com/Mfabv9GR7p – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) October 15, 2024

We saw the quality of his shot yesterday in the shootout, but we also saw it earlier this week against the Penguins.Heineman has a National League shot:

I’d like to see Heineman get the opportunity to play alongside Kirby Dach or Nick Suzuki, two guys who are known to be good passers.

And my explanation is relatively simple: the Swede is more of a shooter, and he needs a player who can get the puck to him more often on the ice.

By being used on the 4th line, with Christian Dvorak at center… I get the impression that the Canadiens are “wasting” their potential in a way, because D-Vo hasn’t contributed anything to the club since the start of the season.

Emil Heineman has great qualities in his game, which is why he was selected in the second round of the 2020 draft. That said, he’s capable of showcasing his qualities, and it’s up to Martin St-Louis to open his eyes and trust him.

The Habs head coach usually likes to go on merit. That said, it’s time to give Heineman a better opportunity to shine, because he’s one of the players who’s been giving of himself and performing well since the start of the campaign.

