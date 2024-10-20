Paul Wilson (who was here in 2021) congratulates Logan Mailloux on his first goal

Paul Wilson (who was here in 2021) congratulates Logan Mailloux on his first goalAuteur: Jessica Williams
The analysis should end there when talking about a first career goal, but unfortunately for Mailloux, it didn’t, and probably never will.
People haven’t forgotten his past, and that’s even though he’s made amends and shown a very nice psychological progression after his 2021 mistake.
All this will probably follow Mailloux throughout his career, but in the end, three years later, we really understand why Marc Bergevin and his team had decided to draft him 31ᵉ overall despite his scandal.
Paul Wilson is clearly sending an indirect message here. #MarcBergevin #TrevorTimmins https://t.co/tcLk8vrb0Q
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2024
Remember that Wilson was in charge of public relations during the Marc Bergevin era, and was therefore on the job when the huge tsunami of media and fan criticism hit the team after Mailloux’s selection in the 2021 draft.
Wilson’s tweet, congratulating Mailloux on his first NHL goal, is therefore a form of revenge and an indirect arrow sent to the Montreal Canadiens, who are currently benefiting from Mailloux’s performance, while the three men responsible for his selection have moved on.
It’s also worth noting that at the time, Chantal Machabée, who replaced Paul Wilson, said that the Habs had made the wrong choice with Logan Mailloux, while she was still a journalist.
She then reiterated in an interview, when she was already the club’s VP Communications, that the Habs should never have drafted Logan Mailloux, and that this was the former management’s big mistake.
Anyway, after all, I’m sure Chantal Machabée, who has worked a lot with Logan Mailloux, was happy and proud to see him score his first NHL goal last night.
Mailloux is an excellent defenseman, and if he keeps this up, he could become one of the Habs’ defensive pillars.
Overtime
– Speaking of Mailloux.
This may happen because opponents know Hutson can feed Mailloux great passes for his excellent shot. Opponents will right have to spread out their defensive coverage giving Hutson more space.
– Rick Springhetti (@Rick1042) October 20, 2024
– Of note.
Center Nutrilait: the players are training (already) for Tuesday night’s game at Stade Saputo.
– Everyone – including Victor Wanayam – is present.
– The players who started yesterday are regenerating.
– The others are training on a more regular basis. pic.twitter.com/9HuxAjifrr
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2024
– It’s going to be a steep climb for the Preds.
The Predators are 0-5-0. In the NHL’s expansion era (since 1967-68), 17 teams (excluding NSH) have started a season with at least five consecutive regulation losses. Six have made the playoffs – none since 1995-96.
– Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) October 19, 2024
– What’s next?
What’s next?
Win the World Series… and break the bank. https://t.co/5mL61XO68x
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 20, 2024
– Interesting.
Three teams left in playoffs:
Mets, Dodgers, Yankees.
Three teams who spent the most on payroll this season:
Mets, Dodgers, Yankees.
– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 20, 2024