Paul Wilson (who was here in 2021) congratulates Logan Mailloux on his first goal

Last night, Logan Mailloux scored his first National Hockey League goal.He found himself alone at the top of the face-off circle and unleashed a blistering wrist shot past Ilya Sorokin.

The analysis should end there when talking about a first career goal, but unfortunately for Mailloux, it didn’t, and probably never will.

All we have to do is look at the comments under the post of his first goal by the Instagram account PuckReport.

People haven’t forgotten his past, and that’s even though he’s made amends and shown a very nice psychological progression after his 2021 mistake.

All this will probably follow Mailloux throughout his career, but in the end, three years later, we really understand why Marc Bergevin and his team had decided to draft him 31ᵉ overall despite his scandal.

In the end, it will have cost (in large part) the work of Bergevin, Trevor Timmins and Paul Wilson, but they will have made a good choice.And Paul Wilson made that abundantly clear last night, congratulating Logan Mailloux on his first NHL goal and slipping in a subtle #GoodChoice.

Remember that Wilson was in charge of public relations during the Marc Bergevin era, and was therefore on the job when the huge tsunami of media and fan criticism hit the team after Mailloux’s selection in the 2021 draft.

Bergevin, Wilson and Timmins had worked out the plan together with the selection of Logan Mailloux, and so they all got the axe together a few months later, when they were all fired on the same day.

Wilson’s tweet, congratulating Mailloux on his first NHL goal, is therefore a form of revenge and an indirect arrow sent to the Montreal Canadiens, who are currently benefiting from Mailloux’s performance, while the three men responsible for his selection have moved on.

Bergevin is in Los Angeles Kings administration, Trevor Timmins is working with the Columbus Blue Jackets draft team, and Paul Wilson has found a new job outside hockey.All three men were clearly smiling yesterday when Mailloux scored his first goal.

It’s also worth noting that at the time, Chantal Machabée, who replaced Paul Wilson, said that the Habs had made the wrong choice with Logan Mailloux, while she was still a journalist.

She then reiterated in an interview, when she was already the club’s VP Communications, that the Habs should never have drafted Logan Mailloux, and that this was the former management’s big mistake.

Anyway, after all, I’m sure Chantal Machabée, who has worked a lot with Logan Mailloux, was happy and proud to see him score his first NHL goal last night.

Mailloux is an excellent defenseman, and if he keeps this up, he could become one of the Habs’ defensive pillars.

