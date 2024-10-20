Kaiden Guhle: not a long-term injury

Kaiden Guhle: not a long-term injuryAuteur: Jessica Williams
We all had a big scare and a very bad feeling of déjà vu this week, when Kaiden Guhle, Mike Matheson (treatment day) and Juraj Slafkovsky (left training on Friday) appeared to be injured/inconvenienced.
In short, it really wasn’t looking good on Friday, but in the end, more fear than harm.
And as for Guhle, well, Renaud Lavoie said yesterday that the Habs defenseman wasn’t injured for the long term.
.@renlavoietva just said that Kaiden Guhle is NOT injured long term.
The Canadiens would have no long-term concerns at this time.
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2024
The Canadiens aren’t worried about Guhle’s long-term future, which is a relief and great news.
Losing Guhle so early in the season would have been a real tragedy, especially considering he’s been the team’s best defenseman since the start of the season.
In short, Guhle should be able to return to action soon, and even if he misses a week, it’s perfect timing, as the Habs only play one game on weeknight, on Tuesday against the New York Rangers at 7:15pm at the Bell Centre.
- Saturday vs. the St. Louis Blues at 7 p.m. at the Bell Centre.
- Sunday vs. the Flyers in Philadelphia at 7 p.m.
In short, Guhle shouldn’t miss too many games, and if I had to make a prediction, I think he could be back for the weekend games.
As for yesterday’s game against the Islanders, apart from Guhle’s absence, there are a few other things to take away from the game.
My notes on last night’s match
The shot doesn’t get any more perfect than that … https://t.co/rfbS0yBUoD
– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) October 20, 2024
He spent over 19 minutes on the ice, and he really didn’t seem overwhelmed by events or the speed of the game.
Emil Heineman’s shootout pic.twitter.com/TVE4cxL9Q9
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2024
3. The same can be said of Oliver Kapanen, who plays some good hockey, and who also didn’t break his head in the shoot-out with a good, accurate shot.
In fact, the Habs’ only two shootout scorers were the two young rookie forwards, who were the two least-used players in the game.
Emil Heineman (10:38 mins) & Oliver Kapanen (11:32 mins), the only Habs players to score shootout goals, each had the two lowest time on ice tonight. pic.twitter.com/BgwIyMepTA
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 20, 2024
Obviously, we have to be patient and vigilant with Dach, given that he’s rusty because he hasn’t played since the start of the 2023-2024 season, but all the same, Dach has to be better.
It’s hard for him at center, so maybe sending him to the wing to boost his confidence could be beneficial.
5. Lane Hutson had a much more subdued game than usual, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.
Hutson didn’t have his best game, but he was still good defensively, which is a good thing.
Overtime
– Tickets are now on sale!
Hurry and buy your tickets now >>> https://t.co/Ngj9mQNaVt#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/ZYzjKOmlRb
– x – CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) October 20, 2024
– Wow.
A simple check is the cause... https://t.co/FIZqrjJ2rW
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 20, 2024
– Read on.
Moïse Bombito’s journey in @lequipe, by @RomainRlafont.https://t.co/XHxgZ053ZI
– Jean-François Téotonio (@JFTeotonio) October 20, 2024