Cole Caufield curtly replies to a reporter, “Have you ever had shoulder surgery?”

There are many disappointments for the Canadiens this early in the season, but Cole Caufield is certainly not one of them.

The CH’s #13 is off to a truly excellent start to the season, much to the delight of Habs fans everywhere.

With last night’s two-goal shootout loss to the Islanders , Caufield now has six goals in six games.

This puts him in a tie (with Artemi Panarin) for second place in the entire National Hockey League, just one goal behind Nikita Kucherov, who has played two fewer games than Caufield.

In short, we couldn’t have wished for a better start to Caufield’s season, now that all concerns about him have been allayed.

Caufield’s shoulder really does seem to be healed, and that’s very positive.

Speaking of which, a journalist (Guillaume Lefrançois of La Presse?) asked the Habs’ #13 if he felt more comfortable than last season, considering that this season, shooting from tight angles seems easier for Caufield.

A legitimate and above all interesting question that Caufield really, really didn’t appreciate.

People want journalists to ask the real questions, not the “easy” ones. You have to see it when a journalist asks a real/more difficult one and a player refuses to dance with him. – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 20, 2024

The Habs maverick answered with a laugh, saying no three times, before finally calling the question crazy.And afterwards, the journalist in question tries to make up for it by justifying his question on the fact that shoulder operations can take a long time to rehabilitate.

However, the journalist didn’t even have time to complete his intervention before Caufield curtly returned a question.

“Have you ever had shoulder surgery?” – Cole Caufield

The journalist replied that he hadn’t, and Caufield laughed.

Not the childish laughter to which he’d accustomed us in the past, but a rather yellow laugh.

In short, Caufield once again scolded a journalist after a game, this time when his season was going really well.

We can see that last season and his shoulder are very sensitive subjects for Caufield, but in the end, the journalist’s question was legitimate.

As my colleague Maxime Truman said, we often complain that journalists ask easy questions and don’t ask the real ones.

But this time, a real question was asked, but the player really didn’t appreciate it.

So it’s hard to figure out what to ask the players in order to get an interesting answer without offending the player.

Anyway, the important thing is that Caufield’s shoulder really does seem to have recovered, and let’s hope the maverick can continue his excellent form.

