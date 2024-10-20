Top-5: Preds are 0-5 despite Steven Stamkos’ first goal

Here’s a rundown of all the action.
1. Another defeat for the Preds, despite Stamkos’ first
Nothing’s going right for Nashville, even though Steven Stamkos finally scored his first goal in a Predators uniform yesterday.
Steven Stamkos scores his first goal as a Pred! #Smashville pic.twitter.com/lUJLN3gy16
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 19, 2024
We’ll be watching their next performances very closely.
2. The Wild still haven’t trailed since the start of the season
Since the start of the season, there’s been a lot of talk about the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers dominating, but other teams stand out in the silence.
Last night’s 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets gave the Wild a 3-0-2 record, and they’ve trailed only twice, when they lost twice in overtime.
That makes 300 consecutive minutes that the Wild have not trailed in scoring, giving them the 4ᵉ spot in NHL history to start a season.
We find the 2016 Montreal Canadiens in 2ᵉ place.
View this post on Instagram
This summer, Québécois brothers Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph were reunited on the same team for the first time in their careers, when they ended up with the St. Louis Blues.
And yesterday, well, both Josephs contributed to the same goal, while Pierre-Olivier was an accomplice on Mathieu’s goal.
Mathieu Joseph gets the goal, Pierre-Olivier Joseph gets the assist! pic.twitter.com/mVegQZxOv6
– NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2024
For the first time ever, the Joseph parents are cheering for the same team while watching Mathieu and P.O play. pic.twitter.com/OpUJzsgRnD
– St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 18, 2024
TOM WILSON THE OVERTIME HERO pic.twitter.com/TeHb2NW6Qu
– Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2024
In this victory, it’s important to note that Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season, bringing him within 41 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record.
CAREER GOAL 854 FOR ALEX OVECHKIN #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ar4kYJjWGK
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 19, 2024
“LET’S GO HOME, BABYYY!”
Gustav Forsling wins the game for the @FlaPanthers in @Energizer overtime! pic.twitter.com/aZ4L6eu6u6
– NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2024
A first goal for… Tanner Pearson with the #VegasBorn! pic.twitter.com/4EDFm8fWVk
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 19, 2024
Overtime
– Here are all yesterday’s results.
The @SeattleKraken capped a 13-game night which saw more than half of the slate (9 of 13) include a team rally back to at least even the score, with clubs combining for 17 tying goals.#NHLStats: https://t.co/J2uPZGoaiZ pic.twitter.com/M2X2P78rm2
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 20, 2024
– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.
– Today’s NHL schedule: three games.