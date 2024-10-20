Top-5: Preds are 0-5 despite Steven Stamkos’ first goal

Like every Saturday in the National Hockey League, virtually every team in the National Hockey League was in action yesterday.In fact, 26 of the 32 teams were in action yesterday.

Here’s a rundown of all the action.

1. Another defeat for the Preds, despite Stamkos’ first

Nothing’s going right for Nashville, even though Steven Stamkos finally scored his first goal in a Predators uniform yesterday.

Steven Stamkos scores his first goal as a Pred! #Smashville pic.twitter.com/lUJLN3gy16 – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 19, 2024

Despite the goal, the Preds still lost 5-2 to the Detroit Red Wings, making it five regulation-time losses to start the season.Few would have predicted a 0-5 start for the Preds after their incredible off-season.In short, Nashville already has a steep hill to climb.

We’ll be watching their next performances very closely.

2. The Wild still haven’t trailed since the start of the season

Since the start of the season, there’s been a lot of talk about the Dallas Stars, Calgary Flames, New Jersey Devils and New York Rangers dominating, but other teams stand out in the silence.

One of these is the Minnesota Wild, who so far this season have not trailed.

Last night’s 3-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets gave the Wild a 3-0-2 record, and they’ve trailed only twice, when they lost twice in overtime.

That makes 300 consecutive minutes that the Wild have not trailed in scoring, giving them the 4ᵉ spot in NHL history to start a season.

We find the 2016 Montreal Canadiens in 2ᵉ place.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Slapshot (@slapshot)

This summer, Québécois brothers Mathieu and Pierre-Olivier Joseph were reunited on the same team for the first time in their careers, when they ended up with the St. Louis Blues.

Mathieu was traded, and Pierre-Olivier subsequently signed as a free agent with the Blues.

And yesterday, well, both Josephs contributed to the same goal, while Pierre-Olivier was an accomplice on Mathieu’s goal.

Mathieu Joseph gets the goal, Pierre-Olivier Joseph gets the assist! pic.twitter.com/mVegQZxOv6 – NHL (@NHL) October 20, 2024

For the first time ever, the Joseph parents are cheering for the same team while watching Mathieu and P.O play. pic.twitter.com/OpUJzsgRnD – St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 18, 2024

TOM WILSON THE OVERTIME HERO pic.twitter.com/TeHb2NW6Qu – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 20, 2024

It was a wonderful moment for the whole family, especially as their parents were on hand to cheer on the same team for once.The Washington Capitals took on the Devils in New Jersey last night, and it was another excellent game that ended in a 6-5 overtime win for the Caps.Tom Wilson was the hero for Washington.

In this victory, it’s important to note that Alex Ovechkin scored his first goal of the season, bringing him within 41 goals of breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career goals record.

CAREER GOAL 854 FOR ALEX OVECHKIN #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ar4kYJjWGK – Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 19, 2024

A first goal for… Tanner Pearson with the #VegasBorn! pic.twitter.com/4EDFm8fWVk – TVA Sports (@TVASports) October 19, 2024

Overtime

Two great teams squared off last night, as the Golden Knights visited Florida to take on the Stanley Cup champion Panthers.It was a very close game, which finally went to overtime, 4-3, in favor of the Panthers.Defenseman Gustav Forsling scored the winning goal.It should also be noted that the first goal of the game was scored by former Montreal Canadiens Tanner Pearson, who took a perfect shot, as he did a few times with the Canadiens.

– Here are all yesterday’s results.

The @SeattleKraken capped a 13-game night which saw more than half of the slate (9 of 13) include a team rally back to at least even the score, with clubs combining for 17 tying goals.#NHLStats: https://t.co/J2uPZGoaiZ pic.twitter.com/M2X2P78rm2 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 20, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s NHL schedule: three games.