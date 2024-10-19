Patrick Roy and the Islanders win after a (very long) shootout

Tonight, the Canadiens were on Long Island to face Patrick Roy and the Islanders. Martin St-Louis’s team were eager to put Thursday’s loss to the Kings behind them.
For the occasion, a number of changes were made to the line-up. Juraj Slafkovský and Mike Matheson, who were uncertain cases, were in uniform, while Jayden Struble and Logan Mailloux took the place of Kaiden Guhle (injured) and Arber Xhekaj (sidelined).
Tonight’s line-up
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo | @mtlgazette pic.twitter.com/22hh1gndc3
On the Islanders’ side, Semyon Varlamov was in front of the net.
Here’s the lineup Patrick Roy sent into the fray:
New York Islanders pic.twitter.com/9XacIFeJIt
In the first period, the Habs looked like a team looking to make up for a tough week. The club started the game well… but couldn’t find the back of the net.
The Islanders were more opportunistic, as Bo Horvat scored the game’s first goal.
horvAt!!#Isles | @Ford pic.twitter.com/v05BUOaeGQ
Then, a few minutes later, Kyle Palmieri doubled his team’s lead.
#LGI | @Ford pic.twitter.com/YdKgn5cwFE
That said, with only a handful of seconds left in the first period, the Habs took advantage of a powerplay… and Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season.
JUST BEFORE THE BELL RINGS
BUZZER BEATER#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/MYEznxHbsY
The kid’s got a good shot… and he reminded everyone of it.
MAILLOUX SCORES HIS FIRST
THAT’S LOGAN’S FIRST IN THE SHOW#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HkFVZY1aj8
Anthony Duclair injury #Isles pic.twitter.com/SmOgphNHtI
THE CAP. pic.twitter.com/fmXiaFA84M
That said, the Habs didn’t give up… and the club’s efforts paid off. Cole Caufield (again) scored another goal… and that brought the score back to 3-3.
6 IN 6 FOR CAUFIELD
COLE IN THE CLUTCH#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HpPh2wqSMr
Kirby Dach then took a nasty penalty… but the Habs’ numerical disadvantage held firm.
Maxim Tsyplakov missed, and Nick Suzuki had the disc pulled by the Islanders’ goalie.
Bo Horvat couldn’t beat Primeau, and Lane Hutson couldn’t give his team the win.
Kyle Palmieri scored the first goal of the session with a great shot… but Oliver Kapanen extended the fun by hitting the target.
Simon Holmstrom completely outwitted Primeau… but Emil Heineman forced a sixth round with a beautiful shot.
Alexander Romanov (yes, yes) fired a shot into Primeau’s mitt… and Juraj Slafkovský was unable to score.
Noah Dobson hit the target… and Logan Mailloux missed completely.
Extended time
– After a pathetic effort Thursday night against the Kings, the Habs responded well tonight. It wasn’t a perfect game, but it was already much better than what the club offered on Thursday.
– Will this be a permanent change?
Oliver Kapanen has replaced Joel Armia for now on the 2nd line with Alex Newhook & Kirby Dach.
– Cayden Primeau bounced back well after a tough first period, but he can thank his goalposts most of all. They stopped 3-4 shots on their own.
– Good news.
.@renlavoietva has just said that Kaiden Guhle is NOT injured long term.
The Canadiens would have no long-term concerns right now.
– In the second period, the Islanders had an interminable presence in the Canadiens’ zone. The Habs players all spent several minutes on the ice, and Logan Mailloux spent 3:58 in his zone. Legend has it that the Islanders are still circling the Habs zone as we speak…
– Jake Evans continues to impress.
Super early in the season but so far, my Jacques Beauchamp award leader is Jake Evans.
Super early in the season but so far, Jake Evans is my Jacques Beauchamp award leader.
