Kent Hughes and the Habs to visit Ivan Demidov in Russia soon

In recent weeks, Ivan Demidov has been the talk of the town for not so good reasons. The youngster isn’t getting much ice time in Russia any more, and that’s allegedly because he’s turned down contract extension offers from SKA.
We know all this isn’t good news for the Habs. Jeff Gorton admitted it this week: the team is frustrated by the situation, and would like to see it change.
The club had already planned to visit him this season, but now we learn that it’s going to happen soon.
Elliotte Friedman on the Habs brass planning to visit Ivan Demidov in Russia soon:
“The moment the MTL Canadiens drafted him, they made plans that at some point in time they would eventually go in the season to watch him, visit him, check & see how he’s doing. They are… pic.twitter.com/2zI6Qs9geh
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) October 20, 2024
Friedman says this should happen in the next few weeks or months. Has the current situation surrounding the kid’s playing time caused management to try to move up their visit? Possibly.