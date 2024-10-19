Patrik Laine: a photo suggests he no longer uses crutches

Seeing Patrik Laine go down fighting during the preparatory schedule was a blow to the morale of Habs fans. The forward brought a dose of hope to the fans, as he tried to make the most of a fresh start in Montreal.Patrik Laine playing at the top of his game changes the dynamic of a team, after all.

That said, while we feared the worst, the news turned out to be better than expected: he was expected back in action sometime in January… if the rehabilitation process went well.

And the news seems to be good: in a photo shared by Laine’s wife, we see him not using crutches.

Patrik Laine is not on crutches in this photo shared by his girlfriend on Instagram. Thanks to @ValSam4 for the screenshot. pic.twitter.com/qQzyI1M2ci – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) October 19, 2024

We also see him able to put weight on his knee and bend it.

Please note: just because Laine no longer uses crutches doesn’t mean he’s approaching an imminent return. That said, seeing him already able to go crutch-free is a sign that the process is progressing well.

Remember that 10 days ago, during the Habs’ opening game, he was present at the Bell Centre, but needed crutches. He seems to have improved since then.

There are still several stages to go before he’ll be able to return to action. We still haven’t seen him skate (even on his own), and it’s safe to assume that the club will be careful not to bring him back too quickly.

On the other hand, seeing him already able to get around on crutches suggests that he has a chance of being able to do all that (or, at least, a good deal of it) by the New Year. Let’s hope that he continues to progress without any setbacks… and, above all, that the Canadiens don’t try to “save their season” by rushing the Finn’s return.

