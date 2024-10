Tonight, Logan Mailloux plays his first NHL game of the season. With Kaiden Guhle injured, there was an opportunity for him to show that he deserves to be with the big club.And early in the second period, with the Habs trailing by a goal, Mailloux got a great chance to earn some points.

And that’s exactly what he did: he scored his first career NHL goal.

MAILLOUX SCORES HIS FIRST THAT’S LOGAN’S FIRST IN THE SHOW#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HkFVZY1aj8 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) October 20, 2024

More details to come…