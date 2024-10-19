Skip to content
 Auteur: Jessica Williams
Patrick Roy “doesn’t remember” meeting the Habs for a job
Credit: Getty Images
A few years ago, the Canadiens revamped their hockey staff. With the dismissal of Marc Bergevin, the club changed not only the people occupying the positions, but also the structure itself.

There are now two managers in town, which was not the case before.

Jeff Gorton came to town immediately, but then there was a GM position to fill. And among the many candidates interviewed was Patrick Roy

At least, that’s what everyone remembers… except for the man himself.

In an interview with Renaud Lavoie broadcast on TVA Sports this evening, Roy was asked about it, and he said he “doesn’t remember” and that it’s probably in his selective memory.

We understand here that he’s pretending not to remember.

As we know, Roy didn’t inherit the position. Instead, Kent Hughes became the club’s GM, and when the time came to replace Dominique Ducharme, Martin St-Louis inherited the position.

The former goaltender didn’t get a job in Montreal… and finally became the Islanders’ coach last year.

In the same interview, Roy also mentions that he hopes to see Quebec get a new NHL team one day. The man who was at the helm of the Remparts for many years is well placed to understand the love of hockey among the people of Quebec City, and he knows that the community would love a second chance.

A very interesting interview, which you can listen to again HERE. The good news, though, is that even though he didn’t get a job in Montreal, he was able to make a comeback in the NHL… and we feel he’s comfortable with the Islanders. Good for him for ending up with a team that wants him.


