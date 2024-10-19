Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

All indications are that Juraj Slafkovský and Mike Matheson will be in uniform tonight.

 Auteur: Sarah Jones
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
All indications are that Juraj Slafkovský and Mike Matheson will be in uniform tonight.
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Tonight, the Canadiens travel to Long Island to take on the Islanders. That said, we were keeping a close eye on the pre-game warm-up to see what the Habs line-up would be like.

With Juraj Slafkovský and Mike Matheson both doubtful, there were plenty of situations to keep an eye on during the warm-up.

During the warm-up, Slaf and Matheson jumped onto the ice… and all indications are that they will indeed be in the Canadiens line-up. If the warm-up is anything to go by, both will be in their usual positions, on the first line and first pairing respectively.

Kaiden Guhle didn’t make the trip to New York, so he won’t be in the Habs lineup tonight.

This changes the picture on the blue line, with Jayden Struble and Logan Mailloux expected to be in uniform.

Arber Xhekaj will skip his turn… as will Michael Pezzetta on the forward line.

What’s interesting, though, is that Mailloux is expected to play on the right of Lane Hutson. It would be a very young duo… and we’ll have to see if the two guys, whose defensive game isn’t universally appreciated, can hold their own in their zone.

If they can, that said… it has the potential to be a duo that will do some damage offensively.

Struble should be on David Savard’s left. The other duo will be Matheson and Justin Barron.

We’ll see how this revamped brigade holds up, but it’s interesting to see Martin St-Louis stirring the pot. With Kaiden Guhle out, it’s a great opportunity to do so… and one wonders what it would have been like if Guhle had been able to play.

Let’s see if it pays off from now on.


Overtime

– Michael Hage on his team’s 1st line in the NCAA.

– Well done. He was very solid in the Rocket’s win this afternoon, blanking the Crunch in a 1-0 victory.

– Mackenzie Blackwood, a target for the Avalanche?

– Love it.

Whew.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content