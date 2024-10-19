Valeri Nichushkin has arrived in Denver and will be able to skate solo

Valeri Nichushkin has arrived in Denver and will be able to skate soloAuteur: Emily Smith
Valeri Nichushkin can train and skate solo in Denver
If there’s one name that gets people talking, mostly about the wrong things, it’s Valeri Nichushkin.
UPDATE: Kaapo Kahkonen has arrived in Denver and will practice with the team today.
Valeri Nichushkin has also arrived in Denver and will begin to workout and skate on his own. He remains in Stage 3 of the NHL/NHL Players’ Association Player Assistance Program.
– Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) October 19, 2024
And even after he’s served his six-month suspension, he’ll still have to apply and be approved by the league.
Let’s just say it’s his last chance.
If he doesn’t get his act together, this could be it.
Below, you’ll see the major difference in Jared Bednar’s team’s success with Nichushkin in the lineup.
Yesterday was the 82nd game the #Avs have played without Valeri Nichushkin since the start of the 2021-22 season.
They are 40-37-5 in those games. An 85-point team.
With Val, the team averages 122 points in every 82 GP. Crazy, crazy difference.
– Aarif Deen (@runwriteAarif) October 19, 2024
That’s an 85-point season, whereas when the Russian is playing, the Avalanche have a record equivalent to a 122-point season.
Dakota Joshua (cancer) back in training
The 6’3″, 200-lb. big man also delivered 244 checks during the regular season.
Canucks forward Dakota Joshua out ahead of morning skate. Another step in his recovery from summer surgery for testicular cancer. pic.twitter.com/JzrRrk1Pa7
– Adam Kimelman (@NHLAdamK) October 19, 2024
We still don’t know how long Joshua will be sidelined, but seeing him on skates gives the organization confidence.
The Canucks haven’t had the best start to the season (1-1-2), but adding a player like Joshua to the line-up can only help.
In Overtime
– Good point.
Alex Barré-Boulet plays simple hockey and doesn’t make life difficult for himself. Yet that’s what Martin St-Louis criticized his players for not doing after the loss to the Kings…
So why did they cut him? pic.twitter.com/j4u6aJ8wRU
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) October 19, 2024
– A first goal for Jake Guentzel with his new team.
Guentzel’s first as a Bolt pic.twitter.com/iw5BaRaPVb
– Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 19, 2024
– Beautiful moment.
Cool moment alert!
Luke Schenn pots one with all his friends and family in attendance for his 1,000 games celebration! pic.twitter.com/dd4tboZs2m
– NHL (@NHL) October 19, 2024
– Read more.
Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani have their ups and downs, but they’re supported. https://t.co/2a4sEhOZXR
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) October 19, 2024
– Immediately recalled from the American League, the Austrian blackened the score sheet.
Marco Kasper picks up his first NHL point on a Tarasenko game-tying goal pic.twitter.com/tQfUTWVZZT
– Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 19, 2024