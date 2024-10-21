Vitek Vanecek’s name was misspelled on his uniform

Vitek Vanecek’s name was misspelled on his uniformAuteur: Jennifer Davis
Last night, there weren’t many games in the NHL.
The @NHLJets extended their perfect run to start the season while the @Avalanche and @LAKings each picked up road wins to cap an exciting weekend of @NHL action.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Kzw78DiPDf pic.twitter.com/dsmV4l89wd
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 21, 2024
1. Vitek Vanecek’s name was misspelled on his jersey
That’s not what I remember most about the game. What I remember most is that Sharks goalie Vitek Vanecek was in front of the net and his name was misspelled.
Whoops . Vitek Vanecek’s name is spelled wrong on his jersey tonight. #SJSharks Photo credit: INDTV USA pic.twitter.com/oYJfzdAf3F
– Max Miller (@Real_Max_Miller) October 21, 2024
It read “Vanacek” not “Vanecek”.
Ross Colton CANNOT stop scoring goals! pic.twitter.com/LscEAxtzWP
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 21, 2024
As for the Sharks, they’re still winless in 2024-2025 (0-4-2).
There’s still only one perfect team in the NHL, and that’s the Winnipeg Jets.
A historic start for the Jets! pic.twitter.com/kUtxufphvn
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 20, 2024
The Tiger has points in four straight games pic.twitter.com/YbMRME9kp7
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 20, 2024
The home side didn’t give up, scoring six of the next seven goals.
ADRIAN KEMPE
He dashes in and gives the @LAKings the lead in the third period! pic.twitter.com/sYrHQ5Ce7d
– NHL (@NHL) October 21, 2024
Alex Laferriere then doubled his team’s lead.
Alex Laferriere’s steal and score puts LA up by 2 pic.twitter.com/4ivSRTXQzx
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 21, 2024
Ryan Strome gets the Ducks on the board late pic.twitter.com/i5vXMtzD0L
– Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 21, 2024
Overtime
– A first goal this season for William Eklund.
JOY!
William Eklund gets his first of the year. pic.twitter.com/Xn6IXw2cU1
– San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) October 21, 2024
– Cale Makar leads the charge.
– The Lightning visit the Maple Leafs tonight at 7:30pm. It’s the only game on the bill.