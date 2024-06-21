Trading Mike Matheson: his name is circulating, according to The Athletic

It’s been a busy week in the NHL.

Especially on Wednesday, when two major transactions took place.

Jacob Markstrom was traded to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in 2025… While the Kings sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Washington to acquire Darcy Kuemper.

The Stanley Cup Final isn’t over yet, though, and it’s after the champion team is crowned that things could really get going .

That said, The Athletic has published a top-20 list of players likely to change address this summer via the trade market, and we find Mike Matheson’s name at number 19.

But what’s interesting about the article is that the 20 players on the list are there because the list is based on “what The Athletic hears from NHL sources”.

That would mean, ultimately, that it’s possible to see Matheson leave before the start of next season, according to The Athletic’s sources. At least, his name is circulating.

NHL trade big board: What we’re hearing about the offseason’s top targets. @reporterchris has one Blues player on his list … https://t. co/JFVJGrO5Ow #stlblues – Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 21, 2024

Will Kent Hughes decide to part with one of his only veterans on the blue line?

If so, the return obtained for the defenseman’s services will have to be impressive, because Mike Matheson is of enormous value to the Habs organization.

We know the drill, after all, and we know what he brings to the dressing room and on the ice.But according to recent reports, some clubs around the Habs are thinking of trading their first-round pick for immediate help.

If Hughes is desperate to get his hands on another good pick to improve his club for the next few years (the rebuild isn’t over yet), the idea could be interesting at some point…

Especially if Montreal management has a player in mind at the draft and wants to make sure they pick him at the draft.

But then again, it’s going to take a lot to get Matheson out of Montreal. And even if the possibility is there, we can’t expect it to be guaranteed either.

