Purchase of land north of Phoenix: auction cancelled

Purchase of land north of Phoenix: auction cancelledAuteur: jwilliams
I say this because we’ve learned that the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) has determined that it is in the best interest to cancel the auction scheduled for June 27 for the sale of said land.
It’s a blow to those who really believed in the return of hockey to Arizona in the short term.
Here is the release from the AZ State Land Dept. regarding the cancellation of the auction in thread form:
“After much consideration, the Arizona State Land Department (ASLD) has determined that it is
in the best interest of the Trust to cancel the auction and reorder the steps.
– Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) June 21, 2024
Imagine if the club hadn’t left the desert and was still looking for a new amphitheater to leave Mullett Arena.
The NHL would have had a nasty problem on its hands…
Here, the organization has the opportunity to make a fresh start and avoid all the silliness we’ve seen in Arizona in recent years.
The NHL would be better off finding an investor who is (really) serious about what it’s doing, and that may well be the biggest challenge.
Overtime
– He has to get up.
“I’ve always been able to come back from stretches where I maybe haven’t been at my best.”
Draisaitl ready to deliver in Stanley Cup Final to break goalless drought. https://t.co/A28CjSz1ts
– Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 21, 2024
– Netherlands and France draw.
A first scoreless match at Euro 2024 courtesy of the Netherlands and France pic.twitter.com/YoUy0qgrQd
– RDS (@RDSca) June 21, 2024
– Rich Clune hired in Anaheim.
We are proud to announce Rich Clune has joined our coaching staff! https://t.co/3uJHqaPKW8
– Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) June 21, 2024
– I like the idea.
In Le Choc des idées, Eric Bélanger raised Alex Tanguay’s name as a potential replacement for Jean-François Houle!
Tanguay has been the Red Wings’ assistant coach since the 2021-2022 season.
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 21, 2024
– It’s been making the rounds of NHL rumors.
It’s been an active SCF week of news & chatter across the NHL. Me & @DennisTFP touch on next steps for #GoKingsGo, more info on the #NHLBruins trying to trade Linus Ullmark & Ottawa’s pursuit, what the #Flames have next, #LetsGoFlyers & #GoSensGo talk, goalie market and more. pic.twitter.com/krSYVG2YHh
– David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 21, 2024