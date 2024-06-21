Jean-François Houle still dreams of the NHL even if he returns to the NCAA

Jean-François Houle still dreams of the NHL even if he returns to the NCAAAuteur: esmith
Now that Jean-François Houle has left, the Rocket will have to find a replacement.
And he says he’s excited at the prospect of a new challenge.
Houle spoke with Guillaume Lefrançois (La Presse ) and said he loved his time in Laval.
He maintains that the Habs have always treated him well, and that he didn’t leave because he felt stuck in the Montreal organization.
The former Rocket pilot still dreams of a head coaching job in the NHL, but you can tell from his words that he’s really looking forward to returning to where his journey began:
You can still get into the NHL from the NCAA. Nobody’s holding you back, and it’s not a dream I’m giving up on. But going back to coach where I played is special. – Jean-François Houle
Jean-François Houle explains his unexpected departure from the Rocket. “They understood how important it was for me. That’s why they gave Clarkson permission to talk to me. I’m very grateful. “https://t.co/wrGdOVYdaz
– Guillaume Lefrançois (@glefrancoisLP) June 21, 2024
In the end, Jean-François Houle will have spent three seasons as head coach in Laval.
He worked with guys like Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Jesse Ylönen, who spent the whole of last season in Montreal as they progressed.
But the opportunity before him – as he told Guillaume Lefrançois – is a special one, and will also enable him to be closer to his family, who live in the United States.
Maybe one day we’ll see him behind the bench of a National League team. I hope so, because in his eyes, it’s still possible.
In Overtime
– New deal for Blue Jackets forward.
The Columbu Blue Jackets have re-signed forward Yegor Chinakhov to a two-year, $4.2 million contact extension. pic.twitter.com/nKP8mJP9r9
– Complete Hockey News (@CompleteHkyNews) June 21, 2024
– Well done.
It’s confirmed!https://t.co/2aQ1TqNM1T
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 21, 2024
– Great news!
Big News
I will be live in Las Vegas next week to cover the #NHLDraft with @thesickpodcasts, @sickpodnhl and @sickpodnhldraft!
Presented by @betwaycanada
(Must be 19+ to play, ONT only.)#thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/etKV6vuggn
– Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) June 21, 2024
– That’s a lot of money.
ESPN offers Stephen A. Smith $90 million deal amid huge push to keep him at network https://t.co/HC2MMi5re1 pic.twitter.com/1YiqxwcbER
– New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 21, 2024
– With good reason.
Marinaro: “Sinusi is impressing me this season”@MaximeTruman & @NiltonJorge join @tonymarinaro to discuss the young player’s important contribution
Full episode
Watch: https://t.co/7LeWKbEqGg
Listen: https://t.co/i3yHlGyOd9#CFMTL #thesickpodcast pic.twitter.com/6BYUaF9IXq
– The Sick Podcast – CF Montréal Talk (@sickpodcfmtl) June 21, 2024