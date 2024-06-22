Rutger McGroarty to be traded by draft day

There were rumours, according to Elliotte Friedman, that he would be on the trade market, as he has yet to sign a contract.

I’m told Rutger McGroarty is likely to be traded. Why the disconnect? Why would the #NHLJets explore a McGroarty trade at all? Following up on Elliotte Friedman’s report in 32 Thoughts, it seems there’s quite a story here. Here’s what I’m hearing:https://t.co/ajoWP6z5YS – Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) June 22, 2024

Now, according to Murat Ates of The Athletic, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound American is expected to be traded between now and the draft.McGroarty played for the University of Michigan this season, alongside Blue Jackets prospect Gavin Brindley and Chicago Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar.Gavin Brindley is a second-round pick in 2023, but convinced the Jackets to sign him.Nazar, meanwhile, was drafted 13th overall in the 2022 auction, and has joined Chicago to play three games.Interestingly, McGroarty was selected 14th overall in 2022, just after his teammate Nazar.

Seeing his two teammates make the jump to the NHL after Michigan’s playoff run, including one younger and smaller than himself, McGroarty didn’t take it well.

It’s understandable in a way, as he had an excellent season in Michigan. He scored 52 points in just 36 games, good for second on the club.

Brindley collected 53 points, but did so in four more games than McGroarty.

What’s more, McGroarty demonstrated excellent leadership qualities, having been chosen captain of the U.S. team on several occasions on the international scene.

His offensive qualities combined with his size and power make him an excellent player, but not enough in the eyes of the Winnipeg Jets to offer him a position in the NHL.The Jets want to sign him, but would like to bring McGroarty through the AHL.

According to Murat Ates, the trade would have nothing to do with McGroarty’s dislike of Winnipeg.

We’re not talking about a Cutter Gauthier situation here.

It would be strictly related to playing time and limited NHL opportunities with the Jets.He could decide to sign with the Jets, but risk having to play in the AHL, rather than being able to help lead his university club to an NCAA championship next year.If he is traded elsewhere in the NHL, McGroarty would have the chance to play in the show by signing with this team.

If he doesn’t sign, he can always continue his college career and play at Michigan.

Overtime

– Alex Turcotte extends his contract with the Los Angeles Kings.

TURCS We have signed forward Alex Turcotte to a 3 year contract worth an AAV of $775K. Full Release https://t.co/XU8y1lVocw @Enterprise | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/nNWrK7wK5r – LA Kings (@LAKings) June 22, 2024

– The Hawks are reportedly close to making a decision between Ivan Demidov and Artyom Levshunov.

What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks’ plan with the No. 2 pick https://t.co/crvMyC4OTy – Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) June 22, 2024

– Read more.

– Interesting.

Most points from a player who missed the playoffs: 96 – Kirill Kaprizov

94 – Sidney Crosby

86 – Robert Thomas

83 – Jesper Bratt

77 – Nick Suzuki

76 – Clayton Keller Who did you miss this year the most? pic.twitter.com/u3PIAF99Zp – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) June 22, 2024

– Jonathan David about to change address?

EXCL: Chelsea hold talks with reps of Lille striker Jonathan David over potential summer move. 24yo high among multiple #CFC options + contract 2025 so fee likely to be reasonable. No approach to #LOSC yet but good relations between clubs @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/o9AkmxvF0r – David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 22, 2024

– In bed, good night.