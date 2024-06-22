Rutger McGroarty to be traded by draft day

Rutger McGroarty to be traded by draft dayAuteur: mjohnson
There were rumours, according to Elliotte Friedman, that he would be on the trade market, as he has yet to sign a contract.
I’m told Rutger McGroarty is likely to be traded.
Why the disconnect? Why would the #NHLJets explore a McGroarty trade at all?
Following up on Elliotte Friedman’s report in 32 Thoughts, it seems there’s quite a story here.
Here’s what I’m hearing:https://t.co/ajoWP6z5YS
– Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) June 22, 2024
Seeing his two teammates make the jump to the NHL after Michigan’s playoff run, including one younger and smaller than himself, McGroarty didn’t take it well.
It’s understandable in a way, as he had an excellent season in Michigan. He scored 52 points in just 36 games, good for second on the club.
What’s more, McGroarty demonstrated excellent leadership qualities, having been chosen captain of the U.S. team on several occasions on the international scene.
According to Murat Ates, the trade would have nothing to do with McGroarty’s dislike of Winnipeg.
We’re not talking about a Cutter Gauthier situation here.
If he doesn’t sign, he can always continue his college career and play at Michigan.
Overtime
– Alex Turcotte extends his contract with the Los Angeles Kings.
TURCS
We have signed forward Alex Turcotte to a 3 year contract worth an AAV of $775K.
Full Release https://t.co/XU8y1lVocw @Enterprise | #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/nNWrK7wK5r
– LA Kings (@LAKings) June 22, 2024
– The Hawks are reportedly close to making a decision between Ivan Demidov and Artyom Levshunov.
What I’m hearing about the Blackhawks’ plan with the No. 2 pick https://t.co/crvMyC4OTy
– Scott Powers (@ByScottPowers) June 22, 2024
