Here’s the risk of backing out of the draft to draft a forward

Here’s the risk of backing out of the draft to draft a forwardAuteur: cbrown
Right now, it’s becoming increasingly clear that guys like Zeev Buium and Sam Dickinson can’t be ruled out if Ivan Demidov were to leave ahead of the Habs.
After all, the idea of letting guys who can transform the Habs’ blue line move backwards in the draft has all the makings of a bad idea for the Flanelle.
In 2008, Brian Burke prevented Alain Chainey and his scouts from drafting Erik Karlsson.
And to me, that’s where the risk lies. After all, if we brought this back to 2024 and the Habs had to move back a few spots to avoid drafting a defenseman and instead select a forward… we could end up with the same story.
It’s worse for the Ducks, who just picked a lesser defenseman… but you get my point: backing out to go for a less talented player (in the Habs’ case, a forward) has its risks. And it’s not worth it.
You can find counter-examples if you want, but my fear remains that the Habs, who need to add talent, will spit on talent to draft a player lower on their list. That wouldn’t be productive.
Extension
– Speaking of the draft: the forward vs. defenseman debate is the talk of the town.
