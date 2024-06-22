Jean-François Houle file: JiC sees confusion on the part of the Canadiens

Jean-François Houle file: JiC sees confusion on the part of the CanadiensAuteur: cbrown
For weeks, we wondered what the Canadiens were waiting for to extend Jean-François Houle’s contract at the helm of the Laval Rocket. Meanwhile, other names were circulating.
And now, three weeks later, the coach has left not for the NHL, but for the NCAA. Clarkson may be his alma mater, and he’ll have big shoes to fill, but it still raises questions.
But the second is to say that the Habs screwed up by allowing doubt to creep in. And that’s what Jean-Charles Lajoie tweeted this morning.
I think that if JF Houle had felt that he was the man for the Habs, that he was the runner-up to Martin Saint-Louis, he would have stayed. Faced with the reality of the end of the road… in Laval, he chose to give Clarkson full powers. That’s a credit to him. As for the Habs, there was a bit of a mix-up.
– Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) June 22, 2024
In his eyes, if Houle had felt he was one day in a position to aspire to the position of Martin St-Louis (who didn’t have to wait to see management extend his contract), maybe he wouldn’t have jumped ship.
The mix-up is related to the time taken by the Habs to settle JF’s contract at the end of the season. The wait was long and arduous for the coach, who had a lot on his mind in the meantime. What goes around comes around, my friend…
– Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) June 22, 2024
But hey. The concrete result is that, for the first time in Martin St-Louis’ reign, he’ll be working with a head coach other than Réjean Houle’s son.
We know that the link between the two clubs is important. Houle did a good job of preparing the youngsters to come up, and that helped the Montreal Canadiens’ cause in the end.
When it comes to who will become the fourth head coach in Rocket history (after Sylvain Lefebvre, Joël Bouchard and Jean-François Houle, three guys from the Marc Bergevin era) next season, there are always several names that come up.
JF Houle’s succession: a flurry of candidates here in alphabetical order
Sylvain Favreau
Benoît Groulx
Yannick Jean
Stéphane Julien
Louis Robitaille
Éric Veilleux
Pascal Vincent
I’ll keep my choice to myself.
1 – I’m on vacation
2- I have so much respect for all these guys-là
– Jean-Charles Lajoie (@JiCLajoie) June 22, 2024
He seems to think Sylvain Lefebvre has a chance. Clearly, the Voltigeurs coach’s name and that of Pascal Vincent, freshly fired by the Blue Jackets, come up often.
We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks for this position and for the assistant position in Laval, which is still to be filled.
