Top-5: Connor McDavid’s 100th assist of the season

There’s just one last NHL sprint to the playoffs.

Oh #NHLStats for Monday? Connor McDavid became the first player in 33 years with an 100-assist season, three teams in East’s Wild Card race earned wins, the @NYRangers locked in the Presidents’ Trophy & the @NYIslanders clinched a postseason berth. More: https://t.co/X2F5cuM56t pic.twitter.com/YwWmjVgHHd – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 16, 2024

1. A 100th pass for Connor McDavid this season

Yesterday, eight games were on the schedule, and many of them had a direct impact on the standings.Here are the results and highlights:

Connor McDavid is truly inhuman. Over the past few days, he’s had to take some time off, but yesterday, he was back in the game.

Connor McDavid(@cmcdavid97) joins @WayneGretzky (x11), Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr as the only players to register 100 assists in a single season! pic.twitter.com/Ta3ejTLDWc – NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2024

And he became only the fourth player ever to collect 100 assists in a single season. Only Mario Lemieux, Wayne Gretzky (11 times) and Bobby Orr have achieved the feat.

Before reaching this plateau, it didn’t take him long to make his presence felt.

He was one of the main contributors to the Oilers’ crushing victory over the Sharks.

Kucherov gets his 99th assist on Stamkos’ 40th goal pic.twitter.com/lqdRYaV1U3 – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 16, 2024

Final score: 9-2.In Tampa Bay, the Lightning hosted the Buffalo Sabres.Despite the loss, Nikita Kucherov picked up an assist and came within one assist of the 100-mark plateau.On the play, Steven Stamkos scored his 40th of the season.

2. Patrick Roy’s Islanders in the playoffs

Patrick Roy coaches the New York Islanders into the playoffs. – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 16, 2024

3. Rangers finish first in the NHL

When he was hired, Patrick Roy had the daunting task of taking the Islanders to the playoffs.And at the trade deadline, he received no help from GM Lou Lamoriello.But now Roy has done it: New York is in the playoffs and will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round.Yesterday, the Islanders won 4-1.Pierre Engvall, Brock Nelson, Kyle Palmieri and Anders Lee each collected two points.Good luck to Roy and his team.

Last night, we were obviously following the Canadiens’ game, but also the Rangers’. And why? Because the Senators were the opponents and we wanted them to win.

It was a 26-save @pepsi shutout for Igor Shesterkin to help secure the Presidents’ Trophy for the @NYRangers in their regular-season finale at @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/4jiLdQRqmD – NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2024

But it was New York who came out on top, 4-0.26-save shutout for Igor Shesterkin.With this convincing win, the Rangers secured first place in the overall standings and, by the same token, home-ice advantage for the entire playoffs.What a season!

In yesterday’s win, Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Chris Kreider all put in two-point performances.

Peter Laviolette’s team will face the Caps, Flyers, Red Wings or Penguins in the first round.

4. Four teams for a playoff spot

Speaking of those four playoff teams, three of the four will be in action tonight. Four teams, one playoff spot.

It’s going to be very interesting to watch, in any case.

Capitals: win OR a point against the Flyers AND a Wings loss against the Habs AND a Penguins loss against the Islanders

Red Wings: win against the Habs AND a Caps point or less against the Flyers OR an overtime/play-off loss against the Habs AND a Washington regulation-time loss AND a Penguins point or less

Penguins: win against the Islanders AND one point or less from the Caps AND the Wings. The other scenario: one point against the Islanders AND a regulation-time loss by the Caps and Wings.

Flyers: a regulation-time win against the Capitals AND a regulation-time loss by the Caps AND the Penguins.

Scenarios for final East playoff spot with all four teams at 81 GP:#allcaps:

-Any win vs. PHI

OR

-One point vs. PHI AND any #LGRW loss vs. MTL

AND

-One point vs. PHI AND any #pens loss vs. NYI

(Simplest path in East: Win and Caps are in) #LGRW:

-Any win vs. MTL AND #allcaps… – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 16, 2024

So here are the scenarios for each team:

5. Jérémy Lauzon breaks a record

Jérémy Lauzon is having an excellent season. In terms of points, he’s not at the level of the Cale Makar and Adam Fox of this world, but he’s the best physically.

383 shoulder hits this season for Jérémy Lauzon https://t.co/dP6aO2zMcw – TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 16, 2024

Yesterday, he broke a record with his 383rd shoulder check of the season.

He thus surpassed Matt Martin’s 382 in 2014-2015.

Jeremy Lauzon gets 9 hits to set a new NHL record of 383. He surpasses Matt Martin’s previous high of 382. https://t.co/vbhXDnldAn – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 16, 2024

Goal No. 48 for No. 9 pic.twitter.com/6PHvwz4gG7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 16, 2024

Nashville lost, however, and kept Pittsburgh alive in the playoff race.In defeat, Filip Forsberg continued his excellent season by scoring his 48th goal of the campaign.

Alex Nedeljkovic extended his streak in decisions as the @penguins maintained in the race for the final Wild Card spot of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/X2F5cuM56t pic.twitter.com/jUuubMZwZq – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 16, 2024

Boko Imama was looking for the fight with Matt Rempe pic.twitter.com/e95nVxVru1 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 15, 2024

