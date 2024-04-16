Top-5: Connor McDavid’s 100th assist of the season

Oh #NHLStats for Monday? Connor McDavid became the first player in 33 years with an 100-assist season, three teams in East’s Wild Card race earned wins, the @NYRangers locked in the Presidents’ Trophy & the @NYIslanders clinched a postseason berth.
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 16, 2024
There’s just one last NHL sprint to the playoffs.
Connor McDavid is truly inhuman. Over the past few days, he’s had to take some time off, but yesterday, he was back in the game.
Connor McDavid(@cmcdavid97) joins @WayneGretzky (x11), Mario Lemieux, and Bobby Orr as the only players to register 100 assists in a single season! pic.twitter.com/Ta3ejTLDWc
– NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2024
Before reaching this plateau, it didn’t take him long to make his presence felt.
He was one of the main contributors to the Oilers’ crushing victory over the Sharks.
Well, McJesus is back. pic.twitter.com/NRbmJIbWfU
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) April 16, 2024
Kucherov gets his 99th assist on Stamkos’ 40th goal pic.twitter.com/lqdRYaV1U3
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 16, 2024
2. Patrick Roy’s Islanders in the playoffs
Patrick Roy coaches the New York Islanders into the playoffs.
– Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 16, 2024
Last night, we were obviously following the Canadiens’ game, but also the Rangers’. And why? Because the Senators were the opponents and we wanted them to win.
It was a 26-save @pepsi shutout for Igor Shesterkin to help secure the Presidents’ Trophy for the @NYRangers in their regular-season finale at @TheGarden! pic.twitter.com/4jiLdQRqmD
– NHL (@NHL) April 16, 2024
In yesterday’s win, Artemi Panarin, Adam Fox and Chris Kreider all put in two-point performances.
Peter Laviolette’s team will face the Caps, Flyers, Red Wings or Penguins in the first round.
It’s going to be very interesting to watch, in any case.
- Capitals: win OR a point against the Flyers AND a Wings loss against the Habs AND a Penguins loss against the Islanders
- Red Wings: win against the Habs AND a Caps point or less against the Flyers OR an overtime/play-off loss against the Habs AND a Washington regulation-time loss AND a Penguins point or less
- Penguins: win against the Islanders AND one point or less from the Caps AND the Wings. The other scenario: one point against the Islanders AND a regulation-time loss by the Caps and Wings.
- Flyers: a regulation-time win against the Capitals AND a regulation-time loss by the Caps AND the Penguins.
Scenarios for final East playoff spot with all four teams at 81 GP:#allcaps:
-Any win vs. PHI
OR
-One point vs. PHI AND any #LGRW loss vs. MTL
AND
-One point vs. PHI AND any #pens loss vs. NYI
(Simplest path in East: Win and Caps are in) #LGRW:
-Any win vs. MTL AND #allcaps…
– Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) April 16, 2024
5. Jérémy Lauzon breaks a record
Jérémy Lauzon is having an excellent season. In terms of points, he’s not at the level of the Cale Makar and Adam Fox of this world, but he’s the best physically.
383 shoulder hits this season for Jérémy Lauzon https://t.co/dP6aO2zMcw
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) April 16, 2024
He thus surpassed Matt Martin’s 382 in 2014-2015.
Jeremy Lauzon gets 9 hits to set a new NHL record of 383. He surpasses Matt Martin’s previous high of 382. https://t.co/vbhXDnldAn
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 16, 2024
Goal No. 48 for No. 9 pic.twitter.com/6PHvwz4gG7
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 16, 2024
– He’s excellent.
Alex Nedeljkovic extended his streak in decisions as the @penguins maintained in the race for the final Wild Card spot of the 2024 #StanleyCup Playoffs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/X2F5cuM56t pic.twitter.com/jUuubMZwZq
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 16, 2024
– Disaster averted.
Boko Imama was looking for the fight with Matt Rempe pic.twitter.com/e95nVxVru1
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 15, 2024
– Six three-pointers.
