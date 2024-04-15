Skip to content
Logan Mailloux recalled by the Canadiens
Tonight, Lane Hutson made his Habs debut. For the occasion, the kid really didn’t look bad, even earning a point in only his second career appearance.

He almost gave the Habs the win in overtime, but his shot was saved, and the Red Wings won seconds later.

It looks like tomorrow night will see another of the organization’s young defensemen make his Bettman debut: the Canadiens recalled Logan Mailloux this evening.

More details to come…

