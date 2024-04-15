Skip to content
Coyotes members won’t comment on their move
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
On Friday evening, insiders confirmed that the Coyotes will be moving to Salt Lake City next year.

Over the next few days, the players will visit their new sports facilities and familiarize themselves with the area. Their season ends tomorrow, with a game at Mullett Arena against the Edmonton Oilers.

Although the situation has been made public and everyone knows the Coyotes’ future, André Tourigny assured TVA Sports in an interview that he and his players will not comment on the matter.

Why? Because the team’s employees are in total limbo.

The league can’t confirm. The owner can’t confirm. We’re in limbo. – André Tourigny

With one game left in the season, the Quebecer wants to focus on this game, before going on vacation and turning the page to next year. Needless to say, it’s going to be a very big season for this team, which struggled at the end of the season.

Arizona’s coach may have said he won’t comment, but he’s concerned nonetheless, emphatic towards the Mullett Arena employees. They work in the shadow of the team’s millionaires, and their financial situation is very precarious, since they don’t know whether they’ll have to move away from home or simply be fired.

Either way, there are impacts on families. These are real human issues. – André Tourigny

In short, it’s quite a bizarre situation. I imagine more details will come out in the next few days.

