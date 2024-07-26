Skip to content
News

Patrik Laine has received the OK to leave the NHL assistance program

 Auteur: jdavis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Patrik Laine has received the OK to leave the NHL assistance program
Credit: Getty Images

Patrik Laine wants to leave Columbus. We know that the forward has asked for a change of scenery, but that his presence in the NHL’s assistance program has complicated matters.

As long as he was in the program, he couldn’t talk directly to the teams involved.

But now, Sportsnet whistleblower Elliotte Friedman has said that the European player is now eligible to leave the program. This means he’s doing better, which is important on a human level.

In hockey terms, this opens the door to a deal. After all, teams hadn’t been able to talk to him for weeks, which made a deal… difficult.

But now, it’s simpler.

According to Friedman, the player is still recovering from shoulder surgery, which is another aspect to consider. But at least teams interested in picking him up have been given the green light to talk to him directly.

This will simplify the process.

That’s not to say that Laine decides where he goes, of course. After all, he’s still making $8.7 million a year for two more years, and the Blue Jackets need to have a fair price – both for the deal and for any salary deduction – to move.

But if a club can talk to Patrik Laine, it may have the effect of reassuring them about the player’s state of mind, which hasn’t exactly been easy recently.

Let’s not forget that, on paper, the Canadian has what it takes to dance with Don Waddell. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen(Pascal Vincent may have the power to throw cold water on the plan to bring Laine to Quebec), that said.

Patrik Laine is back in training for next season.

Overtime

– What do you think?

– New contract for Thomas Bordeleau.

– Good question.

– Boston is on the move.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content