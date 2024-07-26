Patrik Laine has received the OK to leave the NHL assistance program

Patrik Laine wants to leave Columbus. We know that the forward has asked for a change of scenery, but that his presence in the NHL’s assistance program has complicated matters.

As long as he was in the program, he couldn’t talk directly to the teams involved.

But now, Sportsnet whistleblower Elliotte Friedman has said that the European player is now eligible to leave the program. This means he’s doing better, which is important on a human level.

Good news on Patrik Laine: he is cleared to return from the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Glad to see he is feeling better. Laine is still recovering from shoulder surgery. As for his NHL future, teams interested in acquiring him were told they are free to contact Laine…. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 26, 2024

In hockey terms, this opens the door to a deal. After all, teams hadn’t been able to talk to him for weeks, which made a deal… difficult.

But now, it’s simpler.

According to Friedman, the player is still recovering from shoulder surgery, which is another aspect to consider. But at least teams interested in picking him up have been given the green light to talk to him directly.This will simplify the process.

That’s not to say that Laine decides where he goes, of course. After all, he’s still making $8.7 million a year for two more years, and the Blue Jackets need to have a fair price – both for the deal and for any salary deduction – to move.

But if a club can talk to Patrik Laine, it may have the effect of reassuring them about the player’s state of mind, which hasn’t exactly been easy recently.

#CBJ GM Don Waddell has said that NHL clubs considering a trade for Laine, who has requested a change of scenery, want to speak with him before deciding to engage in trade talks. Now that can happen. Waddell declines comment on the matter. 2/2 – Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 26, 2024

Let’s not forget that, on paper, the Canadian has what it takes to dance with Don Waddell. That doesn’t mean it’s going to happen(Pascal Vincent may have the power to throw cold water on the plan to bring Laine to Quebec), that said.

