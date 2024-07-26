“The Habs need more guys like Florian Xhekaj”Auteur: jwilliams
As we all know, the Montreal Canadiens have one of the NHL’s finest banks of prospects.
Steven Ellis recently spoke to his readers about the Flanelle.
One of the questions asked was what would be the most glaring hole in the Habs prospect pool.
To that, Ellis replied that they’d need more energetic forwards for depth.
“You don’t always need those players with 20-30 goal potential. You want players who bring energy, who hit and play well defensively every time they’re there like their careers are on the line… Someone like Florian Xhekaj.” – Steven Ellis
Arber Xhekaj’s little brother is a 4ᵉ round pick, so the chances of him becoming a regular NHL player are pretty slim.
However, if Arber’s sudden progression is anything to go by, anything is possible for Florian.
He remains, however, an excellent option as a 13ᵉ forward.
But every now and then, nuggets emerge, much as Arber Xhekaj was for the defensive brigade in front of a rare gem, although he certainly won’t be a star.
Florian probably won’t become a top-6 player, but he can definitely bring his share of benefits by playing on the bottom-6.
