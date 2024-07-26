Skip to content
News

Michael Pezzetta is now single

 Auteur: jdavis
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Michael Pezzetta is now single
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
This summer saw the Montreal Canadiens wed Josh Anderson, Jake Evans and Brendan Gallagher.

Love was in the air around the Tricolore in recent months.

On the other hand, not everyone has experienced the happiness of married life.

Michael Pezzetta, who had been in a relationship with Mireille Boutin for several years, has announced that he is now single.

In fact, it was Cam Janssen of “The Cam & Strick Podcast” who forced the rugged Habs forward to make the announcement.

Janssen and Adam Strickland hosted Pezzetta for the 300ᵉ episode of the podcast.

To see the part of the episode with Pezzetta, you can go to about 1:30:00 of the video, but I invite you to listen to it in full, it’s very good.

Janssen caught Pezzetta off guard at around the 1:45:00 mark. The striker had yet to say publicly that he was no longer in a relationship with Quebec influencer Mireille Boutin.

“It must be fun to play in Montreal at your age. You’re young, you’re sociable, everyone wants to talk to you, you’re single, it must be so much fun.” – Cam Janssen

To that, Pezz had no choice but to admit it, but didn’t dwell too long on the subject.

He can’t wait to see what it’s like next year, and he really loves the city of Montreal.

Afterwards, Strickland added that when the news hits social networks, Pezzetta’s Instagram account will probably explode.

Let’s hope the agitator won’t be too affected by his romantic break-up, as he’ll need all his wits about him to break into the Habs line-up as a regular.

Overtime

– Sad news in the sports world.

– Read more.

– Can’t wait to see our Canadian athletes in action.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content