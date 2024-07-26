Michael Pezzetta is now single

Michael Pezzetta is now singleAuteur: jdavis
In fact, it was Cam Janssen of “The Cam & Strick Podcast” who forced the rugged Habs forward to make the announcement.
Janssen and Adam Strickland hosted Pezzetta for the 300ᵉ episode of the podcast.
To see the part of the episode with Pezzetta, you can go to about 1:30:00 of the video, but I invite you to listen to it in full, it’s very good.
“It must be fun to play in Montreal at your age. You’re young, you’re sociable, everyone wants to talk to you, you’re single, it must be so much fun.” – Cam Janssen
To that, Pezz had no choice but to admit it, but didn’t dwell too long on the subject.
He can’t wait to see what it’s like next year, and he really loves the city of Montreal.
Afterwards, Strickland added that when the news hits social networks, Pezzetta’s Instagram account will probably explode.
Let’s hope the agitator won’t be too affected by his romantic break-up, as he’ll need all his wits about him to break into the Habs line-up as a regular.
