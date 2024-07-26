Opening ceremony: Céline Dion steals the show

Today was the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games. This afternoon (or tonight, if you’re in Europe), athletes from around the world paraded down the Seine.

It was a rather innovative ceremony, where the parade was interspersed with performances of all kinds.

That said, we had suspected for some days that Céline Dion might be part of the ceremony. The singer, who hasn’t been on stage since 2020, had been in Paris for a few days.

And at the very end of the ceremony, the final performance of the evening, live from the Eiffel Tower, was given by… Céline Dion.

She sang Édith Piaf’s L’hymne à l’amour, and her performance stole the show.

“If I have to sing again, it will be for the Olympic Games.” 4 years after her last stage performance, here’s Céline Dion’s sublime performance of Edith Piaf’s “L’hymne à l’amour”#ceremoniedouverture #paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Y7qM4ARKNO – France tv (@FranceTV) July 26, 2024

For many, it was a touching moment considering how far she’s come to sing again. We know she’s been battling illness for a few years, and to see her sing on the Eiffel Tower tonight was an inspiring moment.

We knew she wanted to sing again one day, and hoped to be able to do so as part of the Games. It’s now mission accomplished.

On social networks, the singer’s performance drew a shower of praise… and even the Habs paid tribute to her.

And the club did so with a photo of Ivan Demidov, whose selection in last month’s draft she announced. A nice wink.

In Overtime

Today, in the international sports world, everyone is taking their hats off to the Quebec singer for a performance that sent shivers down the spine of the entire planet.Hats off to her for a performance that will not soon be forgotten.

– Elliotte Friedman marks the departure of his sidekick, Jeff Marek.

When we started the podcast, Sportsnet asked if I wanted to do it myself or have a co-host. I liked the idea of playing off someone; @moorescottmoore suggested Jeff Marek. It was brilliant. Jeff has his loopy suggestions, but they made for fun debates and great moments. Life… pic.twitter.com/Pzv9SJgn0U – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 26, 2024

– Joe Pavelski, a good guy.

– Great read on the Ducks.