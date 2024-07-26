Lane Hutson: Small defensemen rarely make the jump from the NCAA to the NHL

For the past two years, Lane Hutson has been burning up the NCAA. The diminutive defender, who excels offensively, has scored 97 points in 77 NCAA games, an incredible output against often older players.And, above all, against players who are often taller and bigger than he is.Of course, in Montreal, seeing the youngster produce like this was a dream come true. Fans dreamed of the day when he would wear the blue-white-and-red uniform, and at the end of the season, he was given two games in which he performed well.

That said, just because the youngster played two NHL games at the end of the season doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to be a regular in 2024-25. And as Steven Ellis notes in his Daily Faceoff piece of the dayon the Habs’ bank of prospects, history may be stacked against hope.

The Montreal Canadiens have one of the best prospect pools in hockey. They have an elite prospect in Ivan Demidov, exciting defenders like Lane Hutson and David Reinbacher, a high-end goalie in Jacob Fowler and much more:https://t.co/Fmbny9XMfE – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) July 26, 2024

Because Ellis is right when he says that small defensemen rarely go directly from the NCAA to the NHL. Normally, they go through the AHL in between.

Of course, this doesn’t take into account the two games the youngster played last year, which were mainly a test (or a reward for his big season). Hutson hasn’t yet made the jump to the Bettman circuit: at best, he’s gotten his feet wet.

That said, we know that the little defenseman is a pretty special prospect. His offensive qualities make him stand out from the crowd, and even if he’s not a pillar in his zone, he’s still capable of holding his own.

If he plays in the NHL, he’ll need a solid partner by his side to help him out (David Savard is the obvious candidate), but he’s not a “defensive black hole” either. He defends mostly cerebrally, which helps him compensate for his size.

Nevertheless, Ellis is right to wonder whether a stint in the AHL might not be a bad thing for the youngster. It would give him a chance to make his mistakes and get used to the rudiments of professional hockey… and if the Habs see that he’s dominating in his Laval debut, they’ll be able to call him back quickly.

Training camp will tell us a lot about what’s in store for Hutson next season, but if he can make the club, he’ll be one of those rare little defensemen who went straight from the NCAA to the NHL. And for a player who’s used to being the exception to the rule, it’s a challenge within his grasp.

