Yevgeni Volokhin: Habs prospect with Andrei Vasilevskiy-like numbers

Finding a future NHL goalie is no simple task.

The fashion for drafting goalkeepers early in the first round has faded, as we’ve noticed that it’s very difficult to assess the potential of goalkeepers, who generally develop late in the game.

We therefore keep our first-round picks to select skaters who seem to have great potential, but once again, nothing is guaranteed with the draft.

For the past few months, Jacob Fowler has been the talk of the habs’ goaltender of the future, and rightly so.

On the other hand, there is a Russian goalie who was selected by the Tricolore in the 5ᵉ round at the 2023 draft who should be more present in discussions on this subject.

Yevgeni Volokhin has played in the MHL (Russian junior league) for the past two seasons and has put up some simply incredible stats, as reported by NHL Info.

It may be Russia’s junior league, the same one Ivan Demidov played in, but he dominated in both his seasons.

According to Elite Prospects, Volokhin is now playing in the VHL, the American League’s equivalent of the KHL.

He should therefore have a greater challenge, and it will be easier to assess his real potential against men.For those wondering what kind of goaltender Volokhin is, the Russian is very athletic and quick, and makes up for his lack of technique in this way.

It’s hard to find an equivalent in the NHL, but I’ll show you some of the spectacular saves he can make in a game.

Yevgeni Volokhin picked up a shutout today in MHL preseason play. In four August games, Volohkin has given up two goals. Being told that that’s pretty good. I had a look at his first three games, and he didn’t face many dangerous shots. I will post a video on Recrutes later on. pic.twitter.com/WFYgxUKi2y – Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) August 22, 2023

Check out another spectacular save from the 6-foot-3, 168-pound Russian.

Let’s wait and see how he performs this season, and hope he can play with men in the VHL, or who knows, maybe even the KHL.

