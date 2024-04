Lane Hutson wasted no time in collecting his first NHL point. He didn’t even need five minutes before directing a shot towards Alex Lyon’s net, which was then collected by Brendan Gallagher to score.

Here’s the sequence in question:

THERE IT IS! Welcome to the NHL, Lane Hutson. First game, first point. #GoHabsGo have the 1-0 lead pic.twitter.com/jMUzLi16bq – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) April 15, 2024

We’ll admit it’s a great way to start your NHL career.

