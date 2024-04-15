The Rocket “one Struble away” from making the playoffs

The Laval Rocket are still on their crazy playoff run, and certainly wouldn’t be shy about reinforcing their roster at the end of the season. However, Laval will have to make do with what it has for the last two games of its campaign.

In any case, it wouldn’t be the support of another defenseman that could help the team, asformer NHL goaltender Mathieu Chouinard explained on BPM Sports on Monday afternoon.

“It would really be a disappointment if the Rocket didn’t make the playoffs, but we’re not a Struble away (from that happening).” – Mathieu Chouinard on BPM Sports

Chouinard explains that the Rocket’s problem isn’t defense, and he’s right. The arrival of David Reinbacher has greatly helped, and the defensive unit has already improved.

We can only think of Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux, Tobie Paquette-Bisson and William Trudeau. The Rocket’s defensive brigade is not to be pitied.

However, Chouinard admitted that a playoff experience would have been beneficial for Struble. The only problem is that it’s a little late to give him up.

If Montreal had had the means to send him to Laval earlier, I seriously think it would have been worth it, but at this point, Chouinard’s words are spot on.

The Rocket currently find themselves two points behind the Belleville Senators in the race for the final playoff spot in the AHL.

Jean-François Houle’s team will need to beat the Senators in regulation time in their final two games of the season, and hope for a good result in Belleville’s final game, in order to secure a spot in the spring tournament.

Jayden Struble is therefore unlikely to join the Rocket before the end of the season, even if it ends after the Canadiens’. He could, however, take advantage of an injury to one of the current defensemen to grab a last-minute spot.

You can listen to the Laraque & Gonzalez show in its entirety here.

