The Canadiens have the fourth-best record in front of the net in the NHL

On Monday, The Athletic published the first part of its ranking of the best portraits in front of the net.

What does that mean? It means that the site’s specialists evaluated the current 32-team roster in front of the net, while adding in the rising prospects and the goaltender’s salary picture.

The result was a portrait of the 32 teams in front of the net.

All this to say that on Monday, we saw the 10 worst teams in the league, and the Habs weren’t among them. On Wednesday, the teams outside the top-10 were revealed (i.e. teams 22 to 11), but the Habs weren’t there either.

So we had to wait until this morning to see where the Habs ranked… and it took a while before we found the Flanelle. After all, the rankings were 10 to 1, and the more you scrolled down, the higher the habs got.

In the end, the Habs came in at #4, right at the foot of the podium.

When you look across the league, the Habs don’t rank too badly in the three aspects analyzed by the site. The combination of all these factors means that the Habs are well represented in the rankings.

Current goalkeepers: 12th

Future goaltenders: 6th

Salary situation: 15th

In the present, we can see that Samuel Montembeault is becoming increasingly recognized. His good work behind a young defense has not gone unnoticed, and Cayden Primeau’s progress has also been noted.

Dom Luszczyszyn, who loves Samuel Montembeault’s contract, was not involved in the process. Jesse Granger, Sean McIndoe and Scott Wheeler are in charge of the current rankings.

Only two Habs players do better → https://t.co/avj4WeZOsu – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) July 25, 2024

As for the future, the names of Jacob Fowler and Jakub Dobes obviously raised the habs’ score. But let’s not forget Quentin Miller and Yevgeni Volokhin, two other prospects to keep an eye on.

What about contracts?

The Habs are ranked a little lower, but we mustn’t forget that Jake Allen takes 1/3 of the $6 million invested in goaltenders (among active goaltenders)… and that Carey Price’s big contract is a problem, which lowers the organization’s rating in this regard.

Overtime

The Athletic puts its faith in the goalkeepers who are active in Montreal. Will they show that it was the right thing to do by playing well this season and progressing? Only time will tell.

– A lot’s happening.

The spying scandal gained momentum last night with TSN’s revelations and Bev Priestman’s expulsion. The ball is now in the government’s court. Elected officials must compel Canada Soccer to testify. My column. #CANWNT https://t.co/e2v4lJ1udC – Alexandre Pratt (@alexandrepratt) July 26, 2024

– Quite a night for the Alouettes.

A star is born! At least for one evening. A look back at the Alouettes’ spectacular comeback last night on the mountain. @BPMSportsRadio https://t.co/nOHCKntw9F – Renaud Bourbonnais (@RenBourbonRDS) July 26, 2024

– Stéphane Gervais gets “an encore” with the Habs.

From the Habs site- Stéphane Gervais, previously head strength and conditioning coach for the Laval Rocket, is promoted to the Canadiens in the same role. Dale Lablans moves up to Head of Performance, left vacant after Adam Douglas was let go. “Sports Science” dropped from role. – Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) July 26, 2024

– Things are moving in MLB.

Mariners finally add a quality hitter. https://t.co/r0dI3NtoAJ – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) July 26, 2024

– Really?