Martin St-Louis on Steven Stamkos: he’ll be glad he got a fresh start

But he’s in a good position to know that a change of scenery at the end of a career, after years in the same place, can sometimes be a good thing.
St-Louis is well placed to talk about Tampa and Stamkos. He knows what it’s like to become a Lightning legend and then move on to another NHL team.
And according to the Quebecer, Stamkos will be happy to have made the move to Nashville to experience something different. That’s what the Habs pilot said on the heels of a charity event, as reported by the NHL website, via the pen of Dan Rosen.
We know that #91 is hurting, but he’s going to experience something different in Nashville, and he’ll have the chance to win.
Remember that many people wanted to see St-Louis and Vincent Lecavalier convince Stamkos to sign in Montreal. That didn’t happen, but St-Louis has been talking to Stamkos since July 1 to share his experience of 2014, when he moved from Tampa Bay to New York.
Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes must hope that Martin St-Louis doesn’t get too bored with Montreal and feel the need to go elsewhere too quickly after seeing the coach say that changing teams as a player had a positive effect on his career.
But that’s another debate.
