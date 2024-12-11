When Martin St-Louis and Peter Laviolette have the same chance of being fired

Things aren’t going too well for the Canadiens.

After all, even if the past week has been more… inspiring, the fact remains that, at the moment, the Canadiens are in last place in the East. That’s an important part of the equation.

What mix?

But in my eyes, they’re not the most disappointing team in the East. The prize must absolutely go to the Rangers, who put on a better show off the ice than on it.

And it’s no coincidence that these two coaches are among those most likely to be the next NHL head coach to be fired by his bosses.

According to a survey conducted by The Athletic with the site’s experts, St-Louis and Laviolette are among the coaches most likely to be the next to jump in the league.

They each garnered 7.7% of the vote.

While I don’t think St-Louis should be at the same point as Laviolette, it’s fitting that both are mentioned. While Laviolette may not be the problem, the Rangers should be more eager to stir the pot.

André Tourigny, Mike Sullivan, Greg Cronin and Lindy Ruff also received votes, but the two “favorites” of the moment are Derek Lalonde and Andre Brunette, of the Red Wings and Preds.

I don’t understand how the Preds haven’t changed coaches yet… but at this point, it may be too late. I don’t know how far this is going to go.

In short, it could go either way… but at the same time, I understand why Lalonde is at the top of the list. And let’s not forget that in the NHL, a coaching change happens quickly.

