Rangers: Adam Fox (who hasn’t scored since April) also sees his name circulated

And that’s normal: the guys are put in impossible situations.
Trouba, the former captain, was beloved, and the fact that he was cavalierly traded in this way doesn’t exactly buy sympathy from the players to Rangers management.
According to Renaud Lavoie on TVA Sports yesterday, there’s a kind of rebellion brewing in the dressing room against manager Chris Drury. We don’t accept that Trouba was treated this way.
And with everything that’s going on in New York right now, emotions are running high.
It’s one of the best soap operas in the National Hockey League right now. – Renaud Lavoie
But there’s more to come. While Brady Tkachuk’s name will continue to circulate in New York and the owner is caught up in stories of poaching, several other Rangers players are being publicly targeted for all sorts of things.
Mika Zibanejad comes to mind , deemed too sensitive for the New York market…
But there’s also Adam Fox. After all, the defenseman (who hasn’t scored since April 15, i.e. before the 2024 playoffs) has seen his name brought into the discussion by Larry Brooks.
I repeat, for those who misread: Adam Fox hasn’t scored in his last 43 games. So can we stop worrying about Lane Hutson?
Dating back to last year’s playoffs, Adam Fox hasn’t scored a goal in 43 games. #NYR
He’s not saying to trade him, but to see what his value is. And if Brooks says so, no matter what happened last week, listen to him.
Right now, the Rangers are questioning everything. After all, just a few months ago, thinking about trashing everything and thinking about trading guys who didn’t have to be traded – like Fox – didn’t make sense.
