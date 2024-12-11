Top-5: Five-point night for MacKinnon and Rantanen

There was a lot of action last night in the NHL.

Goals, saves, big checks…

Let’s take a look at what happened in the eleven games played around the league:

More than half of club’s who collected two points Tuesday earned a comeback win. Nearly 100 #NHLStats from tonight can be found in Live Updates: https://t.co/QKNcc0PH1S pic.twitter.com/ZEMBf1q35m – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 11, 2024

1: Five-point night for MacKinnon and Rantanen

When Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen are in form… they’re hard to stop.

The Penguins got some wicked proof of that last night.The duo had a great time against a poor Pittsburgh outfit, with both players collecting five points apiece.

A goal and four assists for MacKinnon… And three goals and two assists for Rantanen, who completed his hat trick:

Mikko Rantanen now has 10 career hat tricks! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/97Q8bXIzGh – NHL (@NHL) December 11, 2024

Sidney Crosby and his gang didn’t stand a chance in the game.

The Avalanche finally prevailed by a score of 6-2… And let’s note that Scott Wedgewood was again solid in front of his net, stopping 25 of the 27 shots directed at him.

2: Yes, again…

I’ve seen enough.

Matvei Michkov is already one of the NHL’s top players.

The Flyers player took advantage of his club’s visit to Columbus to add two assists to his record, so that he now has 27 points in as many games.

That pass on Morgan Frost’s goal is sick:

Ridiculous vision and pass from Matvei Michkov to Morgan Frost for his 16th assist and 27th point of the season. Michkov has three goals, seven assists during his five game point streak – leading all rookies by 8 points.#PHIvsCBJ | #LetsGoFlyers

pic.twitter.com/ym9XU8iDXM – Dylan H. Robillard (@HendrixHockey_) December 11, 2024

This is (already) the 9th time this season we’ve seen Michkov have a game of two points or more.

We’ll be hearing his name a lot in Montreal over the next few years…

3: Holy McDavid

The Flyers won the game 5-3.Sean Monahan (a goal) and Kent Johnson (a goal and an assist) stood out for Columbus.Connor McDavid is no stranger to crazy highlights.

We’ve seen him score goals in every possible way… And he added one to his collection last night.

The Oilers’ captain carved a path through the Lightning’s defense and then outwitted the goalie.

#97 makes it look too easy pic.twitter.com/rM3YxiActs – NHL (@NHL) December 11, 2024

Andrei Vasilevskiy and the Tampa Bay defenders looked a little crazy on the sequence:

Leon Draisaitl scored the Oilers’ other goal of the game, and it was enough to beat the Lightning 2-1.

Draisaitl’s goal was his 20th of the season, making him the first NHL player to reach the 20-goal plateau since the start of the campaign.

He’s not slowing down.

4: The action in Winnipeg

There was emotion on the ice at the Bruins-Jets game.Visibly frustrated at being washed out in Winnipeg, the Bruins lost it in the third period, and it made for a pretty special moment.

Back-to-back fights, coaches yelling at each other, referees at a loss for words…

WE GOT CHAOS IN WINNIPEG – It took Trent Frederic ONE punch to drop David Gustafsson

– Kastelic and Stanley have a spirited tilt

– Heavyweight square-off between Zadorov and Lowry pic.twitter.com/Ad7VC9N9Qn – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 11, 2024

We got BACK-TO-BACK fights between the Jets and Bruins and the COACHES were going at it too pic.twitter.com/6517xkv1U0 – Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) December 11, 2024

It all added up:

There was clearly frustration on the Bruins’ side, who were never in the game in the end.

5: Boom!

The Boston team lost by a score of 8-1 (!!!) and the Jets, with the victory, regain 2nd place in the overall NHL standings.Mark Scheifele (two goals, one assist) and Kyle Connor (one goal, two assists) were the most productive players for the Jets in the win.

Max Pacioretty isn’t known as a super-physical player.

But he’s enjoying his new supporting role in Toronto, and yesterday he did what he could to help his club.

Patches DROPPED Jack Hughes pic.twitter.com/DITZXa1tVZ – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 11, 2024

The former Habs captain served up a borderline check to Jack Hughes, who never saw it coming :Both clubs played tight hockey throughout the game.

The Devils and Leafs are both offensive teams, after all… But it was 1-1 at the end of the third period and overtime was needed to determine a winner.

Auston Matthews gets one past Jacob Markström in OT! pic.twitter.com/klnPKVn7cC – JayOnSC (@JayOnSC) December 11, 2024

Leafs captain Auston Matthews put an end to the debate: A

Anthony Stolarz had a good game, stopping 38 of the Devils’ 39 shots.

It was a little more complicated for Jacob Markström (14 saves on 16 shots)…

HOLLOWAY THE HERO!! Dylan Holloway gets the @Energizer overtime goal to win it for the @StLouisBlues! pic.twitter.com/s9R4aYB8rs – NHL (@NHL) December 11, 2024

Max Sasson looks skyward after being denied his first NHL goal pic.twitter.com/OwHTP3SRv2 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2024

Now THIS, this right here is something pic.twitter.com/wQQ1DHDEMY – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 11, 2024

Kirill Kaprizov: 43 points in 27 games pic.twitter.com/gu1uzc0JpX – NHL (@NHL) December 11, 2024

This Macklin Celebrini assist deserves some more love. Just 18 years old. pic.twitter.com/Un557hP0MZ – NHL (@NHL) December 11, 2024

