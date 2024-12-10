Chris Nilan doesn’t see the Habs in the playoffs until 2027

Rebuilding requires patience.For some teams, the rebuilding process goes fairly quickly, with a bit of luck on their side.For others, it takes longer, and impatience is quickly felt on all sides.

In the case of the Montreal Canadiens, things are going pretty well so far, but we all know Montreal fans: they’re intense, and we’re already feeling a little impatience at this level.

The Habs are in the Atlantic Division, which is probably the best-endowed division on paper. This makes it more difficult for less competitive teams to get into the playoffs.

The Habs don’t have to worry about that this season, but sooner or later they’ll have to face this dilemma.

With the Habs’ young core doing very well, and several other very interesting prospects arriving soon, we can expect a playoff spot fairly quickly.

However, former Habs pugilist Chris Nilan isn’t too optimistic about the club’s playoff chances.

He believes the Habs won’t make the playoffs until 2027.

That’s what he said in the latest episode of The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles.

Chris Nilan believes the Canadiens are still 3 years away from making the playoffs “I don’t think they’re going to make the playoffs, me personally, for another 3 years easily “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@KnucklesNilan30 @HunterZThompson pic.twitter.com/spLMkIFq62 – The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) December 8, 2024

And he sounded very serious in his statement, and it could even be later than the spring of 2027…

On the one hand, he has a point.As I mentioned earlier, the Atlantic division is very fierce and is likely to be just as fierce, if not more so, in the coming years.

On the other hand, it’s not logical to exclude the Habs from the playoffs in three years’ time, when the club will also be able to count on Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, Jacob Fowler, David Reinbacher, Owen Beck and co.

The Habs have one of the best banks of prospects in the league, and the Montreal club should also add a high draft pick this summer.

The current core is young and inexperienced, but in three years, they’ll be more mature and better surrounded.

Add all these guys to Porter Martone, and it’s hard not to see the Habs as a major contender.

Overtime

– P.K. Subban was in a great position to see Auston Matthews’ winning goal.

– Read Nicolas Cloutier’s excellent article on Matthew Schaefer’s career.

Matthew Schaefer is the best defensive prospect in years. He’s also a teenager who’s suffered the terrible loss of two mothers in less than three months. https://t.co/nV1enVz9yn – Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) December 10, 2024

– Another Connor McDavid highlight.

#97 makes it look too easy pic.twitter.com/rM3YxiActs – NHL (@NHL) December 11, 2024

– A perfect nickname for Valeri Nichushkin on this sequence.