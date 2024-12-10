Chris Nilan doesn’t see the Habs in the playoffs until 2027

Chris Nilan doesn’t see the Habs in the playoffs until 2027Michaël Petit
In the case of the Montreal Canadiens, things are going pretty well so far, but we all know Montreal fans: they’re intense, and we’re already feeling a little impatience at this level.
The Habs don’t have to worry about that this season, but sooner or later they’ll have to face this dilemma.
With the Habs’ young core doing very well, and several other very interesting prospects arriving soon, we can expect a playoff spot fairly quickly.
However, former Habs pugilist Chris Nilan isn’t too optimistic about the club’s playoff chances.
He believes the Habs won’t make the playoffs until 2027.
That’s what he said in the latest episode of The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles.
“I don’t think they’re going to make the playoffs, me personally, for another 3 years easily “#GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast@KnucklesNilan30 @HunterZThompson pic.twitter.com/spLMkIFq62
– The Sick Podcast – Raw Knuckles with Chris Nilan (@sickpodknuckles) December 8, 2024
And he sounded very serious in his statement, and it could even be later than the spring of 2027…
On the other hand, it’s not logical to exclude the Habs from the playoffs in three years’ time, when the club will also be able to count on Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, Jacob Fowler, David Reinbacher, Owen Beck and co.
The current core is young and inexperienced, but in three years, they’ll be more mature and better surrounded.
Add all these guys to Porter Martone, and it’s hard not to see the Habs as a major contender.
Overtime
