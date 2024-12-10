If the Habs don’t draft top-2, Simon Boisvert thinks the club should back off

If the Habs don’t draft top-2, Simon Boisvert thinks the club should back offMichaël Petit
So far, we’ve heard a lot about American James Hagens, who plays with Jacob Fowler for the Boston College Eagles.
A 6-foot-2 defenseman who stands out for his skating, who can do it all (a true “two-way”) and who is so dominant offensively, that’s rare.
We’re even talking about the best defensive prospect since Cale Makar, which is no mean feat.
NHL prospects expert Simon “Snake” Boisvert rates Schaefer highly. He even ranks him ahead of James Hagens, who has 20 points in 16 NCAA games.
If the Habs don’t draft in the top-2, he believes the club should back off to get something more.
Matthew Schaefer and James Hagens are in a class of their own
New episode of Process available! https://t.co/6DdVjLX20c pic.twitter.com/1cDouUl9Ta
– commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) December 10, 2024
In fact, if it’s not for James Hagens or Matthew Schaefer, it’s not worth it for the Habs to use a high draft pick to select someone else.
Even Porter Martone…
If I were the Habs at the 2025 draft and ended up with the 3rd overall pick, I can guarantee you I’d at least pick one of Schaefer, Hagens or Martone.
Obviously, he’s the expert and his two protégés really do seem to stand out, but my point remains that Martone at #3 really isn’t a bad choice.
One thing’s for sure: the Habs will have plenty to sink their teeth into in this draft.
