 Michaël Petit
If the Habs don’t draft top-2, Simon Boisvert thinks the club should back off
Credit: Fans of the Montreal Canadiens are increasingly warming to the idea that the club is likely to get a top pick in the next draft, possibly in the top-3. So far, we’ve heard a lot about American James Hagens, who plays with Jacob Fowler for the Boston College Eagles. Porter Martone is also a serious […]
Fans of the Montreal Canadiens are increasingly warming to the idea that the club is likely to get a top pick in the next draft, possibly in the top-3.

So far, we’ve heard a lot about American James Hagens, who plays with Jacob Fowler for the Boston College Eagles.

Porter Martone is also a serious candidate, but one name that is starting to circulate more and more is defenseman Matthew Schaefer.

A 6-foot-2 defenseman who stands out for his skating, who can do it all (a true “two-way”) and who is so dominant offensively, that’s rare.

We’re even talking about the best defensive prospect since Cale Makar, which is no mean feat.

In short, even if the draft is still a long way off, the Habs should have a good chance of drafting one of these players.

NHL prospects expert Simon “Snake” Boisvert rates Schaefer highly. He even ranks him ahead of James Hagens, who has 20 points in 16 NCAA games.

He even says that Schaefer will be the defenseman who can guarantee you a Stanley Cup in the next six years.

In the latest episode of the Processus podcast, the Snake added an interesting fact about the Habs and the draft.

If the Habs don’t draft in the top-2, he believes the club should back off to get something more.

In fact, if it’s not for James Hagens or Matthew Schaefer, it’s not worth it for the Habs to use a high draft pick to select someone else.

Even Porter Martone…

If I were the Habs at the 2025 draft and ended up with the 3rd overall pick, I can guarantee you I’d at least pick one of Schaefer, Hagens or Martone.

All three are in a class of their own in my opinion, unlike Snake who only sees Schaefer and Hagens in that category.

Obviously, he’s the expert and his two protégés really do seem to stand out, but my point remains that Martone at #3 really isn’t a bad choice.

After all, he has 54 points, including 21 goals, in just 26 games, in addition to measuring 6 feet 3 inches and weighing close to 210 pounds.

One thing’s for sure: the Habs will have plenty to sink their teeth into in this draft.


