Footage of Paul Bissonnette’s attack released

Videos shows the group assault after Paul Bissonnette stepped in to stop several men from aggressively confronting staff at Houstons in AZ. At one point, William Carroll is no longer with the group – just off camera, he had been knocked out by Biz as the attack continued. pic.twitter.com/XbXu78F7Gh – Shea Stevens (@WhistleblowerCA) December 10, 2024

About two weeks ago, former NHL tough guy Paul Bissonnette was attacked by several people.Seven, to be exact.At the time, it was understood that Biz Nasty had fared rather well, if this text message from the main character is anything to go by.However, on this Tuesday, December 10, videos from surveillance cameras and police officers involved in the event were released.Incredible, though.

Imagine putting seven of us together to forward someone who simply wanted to defend hard-working restaurant employees, but not come out on top….

Just goes to show you how Biz Nasty still knows how to defend himself.

We also have audio of Bissonnette’s call to Scottsdale police describing the situation.

You can hear how gassed @BizNasty2point0 is in this 911 call after the assault. https://t.co/maCu8iPz2S pic.twitter.com/vmtrgU6OUY – Shea Stevens (@WhistleblowerCA) December 10, 2024

These guys are absolute losers. If this had been some middle-aged dad stepping in to help the staff instead of @BizNasty2point0, who managed to get more than six of them off him, they would’ve killed him once they got him on the ground kicking. They weren’t going to stop. pic.twitter.com/KZoagJfuTN – Shea Stevens (@WhistleblowerCA) December 10, 2024

You can see how out of breath he was after managing to escape from his assailants.He also had every reason to be out of breath.Fortunately, six suspects have been arrested in connection with this assault on the former NHL player, and we know their identities.

As mentioned in the tweet above, if it hadn’t been Biz Nasty, anyone else who isn’t as tough as the latter wouldn’t have been in good shape, or even worse…

Vic also reposted some tweets from that event with a few comments, including this one where he mentioned knocking out William Carroll, one of the guys arrested.

He also added that he’d do the same thing again today, but that it was in this clip where he received the majority of the blows, including kicks to the head…

This is the worst of it I took after I knocked out that inbred William Carroll fuck before we pass the dumpster. It was never going to be a fair fight. Let the games begin. Ate some boot fucks to the head & jaw but wouldn’t change a thing. Fuck the Scottsdale Six. This ain’t over. https://t.co/GZV0sjz8YO – Paul Bissonnette (@BizNasty2point0) December 10, 2024

I don’t need to tell you what I think of these thugs, to remain polite…

Internet users who wanted to learn more about this forward were served today, as we even have bodycam footage of the police officers on the scene.

At the time of the video, the suspects were being questioned about the event, and let’s just say that Carroll looked like a burnt-out light.

THE CAMERA DOESN’T LIE CARROLL: “I was trying to stop it.” OFFICER: “We’ve got you on camera shoving the guy to the ground so you can get more blows in.” pic.twitter.com/m4Hp0wu1Pn – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 10, 2024

Another of the muggers, Henry Mesker, who appears to be Carroll’s nephew, was also asked about Bissonnette’s appearance and it made for a very hilarious moment.

“He’s built like Dwayne The Rock Johnson.” Suspect Henry Mesker describes Bissonnette as he is questioned about the assault. Mesker claimed he didn’t know what happened inside the restaurant prior to the parking lot.@12News pic.twitter.com/hcznsteftz – Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) December 10, 2024

“He doesn’t have an ounce of fat, he’s shirtless, he has a huge armadillo. He’s built like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.” – Henry Mesker

Knowing that Biz Nasty is doing well despite what happened, it’s best to laugh at the fact that the muggers were REALLY no match for him, and that it resulted in this little gem above.

Let’s hope these videos will enlighten the next sans-génies who want to forward an innocent human.

Overtime

– Read on.

– Indeed, it’s pretty empty.

Not many people on the ice for #ECJ ‘s first practice in Ottawa pic.twitter.com/IaDutETHAK – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 11, 2024

– Not too many surprises with this announcement.