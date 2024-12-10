Andrew Brunette: “I could probably leave out all the players in my club”.

Who’d have thought?

This summer, the Preds made some big moves. In particular, they were able to lure Steven Stamkos, Jonathan Marchessault and Brady Skjei to Nashville, three guys who were seen as big fish on the free agent market.

But after watching the Preds play 28 games so far this season, it’s safe to say that their summer acquisitions aren’t helping the club on the ice.

In fact, it’s worse: right now, the Preds are dead last in the overall NHL standings.

With all the talent on this team, this really shouldn’t be happening.

What’s happening now is that everyone is pointing the finger at someone else for the club’s failings.

For example?

Andrew Brunette – who clearly has something to be ashamed of – says he could leave any player out.

Sounds like a guy who’s at the end of his rope…

Been a rough start for the Preds new-look lineup and Andrew Brunette has an idea for his roster… (via @AlexDaugherty1) pic.twitter.com/F9UGUNX0kJ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) December 10, 2024

Eille. Imagine if Martin St-Louis said that in Montreal:We saw just how disorganized the Preds were on the ice when they visited the Bell Centre last week.

And logically, it’s not just the players who are to blame. Brunette isn’t the one who has to play, but he has to be the one who prepares his team in the right way, and he’s obviously not capable of doing so.

We’re also talking about the same team coach who was given a penalty a few weeks ago for sending out the wrong line-up at the start of the game. And it was Brunette who made that mistake…

It’s true that the players have to take some of the blame. But Andrew Brunette talks like a guy who has nothing to reproach himself for, and that’s where there’s a problem.

And since the guys already don’t seem to want to play for Brunette, let’s just say he’s dug himself into a pretty deep hole.

Overtime

It also makes you realize that the Preds really missed the opportunity to pounce on Jim Montgomery two weeks ago when he became available.The Blues did just that, and now the St. Louis outfit has a 4-1-1 record since he took over.

– It’s pretty rare.

It went a bit under the radar, but Oshawa (18-10-2) fired their coach yesterday afternoon in the #OHL despite being first in their section. We wanted a different style of coaching to prepare the team for the playoffs. https://t.co/pLyWVsnMih – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) December 10, 2024

– He had a great career.

Kevin Shattenkirk hangs up his skateshttps://t.co/Lx1okHhVHg – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 10, 2024

– To be continued…

Injury update: #NHLDucks Trevor Zegras has sought second opinion(s) to determine best process to treat his knee injury sustained on Dec. 4. We could have a clearer picture of his timeline in next 24-48 hours. #FlyTogether – Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 10, 2024

