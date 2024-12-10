All signs point to the Panthers playing an away game in Miami

Do you remember the game between the Ducks and Kings at the Los Angeles Dodgers’ home in 2014?

I remember it like it was yesterday because I’d never seen it in my life, a hockey game played in sunny California.

On January 25, 2014, the first NHL Stadium Series game took place at Dodger Stadium between the @LAKings and Anaheim Ducks. An announced crowd of 54,099 witnessed the first outdoor NHL game played in California.#LAKings #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/8sj1XiTQJA – The Kingstorian (@Kingstorian) January 25, 2024

And the event was a success, with 54,099 fans turning out for the game:

Otherwise, it’s like 2020, when the Stars hosted the Preds for an away game in Texas for the Winter Classic.

It was 20 degrees (Celsius) that day and once again, the NHL looked good: 85,630 people attended the game at Cotton Bowl Stadium.

That’s huge:

Looking back at 2020, we can’t forget how it all started. 85,630 hockey fans at the 2020 Winter Classic. The second-largest attendance in league history. pic.twitter.com/TToXFfUVOG – NBC Sports Hockey (@NBCSportsHockey) December 31, 2020

Why am I telling you about these two games?

Simple: this morning, we learned that the Panthers are on track to host a game at the Marlins’ home in Miami.

And God knows it’s hot (even in winter) in Miami!

Some stuff from Board of Governors: *Commissioner Bettman says there will be negations with NHLPA about cap going up more than 5 per cent *There are no active tampering investigations *Florida (Panthers) closing in on hosting an outdoor game as soon as next season (Marlins… – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) December 10, 2024

According to the Miami Herald newspaper , the event could take place in December 2025 or January 2026:Of course, the first thing that comes to mind is the temperature.

It’s complicated in the context where you have to find a solution to keep the ice well frozen so as not to risk injury, and at that level, you have to make sure that the stadium’s infrastructure is efficient enough.

But if the project is already in the planning stages, it’s safe to assume that visits have already been made to evaluate the Marlins’ stadium. What’s interesting is that the stadium is only 12 years old (and has a capacity of 37,000)… And there’s also a resealable roof to control the temperature in the stadium.

All this to say that there’s nothing official yet, but we won’t have to fall off our chairs if we learn shortly that there will be an away game in Florida, even if it’s pretty special.

It remains to be seen which team could face the Panthers… And it remains to be seen when the NHL will give the Canadiens their moment of glory.

