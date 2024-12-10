Larry Brooks says Mika Zibanejad is “very sensitive”.

Right now, all eyes are on the Rangers.

The team that traded Jacob Trouba last week is having a terrible time: the Rangers have lost eight of their last ten games, and now it’s not working.

In a high-pressure market like New York, that’s not acceptable. What’s more, the Rangers have everything they need to be dominant…

The problem that’s becoming frequent is the lack of effort on the part of the players.

The club’s stars are being blamed for the club’s failings because they haven’t always been there to win lately, and of the lot, there’s Mika Zibanejad who’s being crucified in the public square.

The Swede, who is known as a good goal scorer, has scored five goals in 27 games so far this season.

But there may be a reason for the maverick’s lack of success in the eyes of Larry Brooks, who covers the team’s activities for the New York Post.

The journalist was on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast… And he said that Zibanejad is “very sensitive”.

I think a lot of the criticism has gone to Zibanejad’s head. He’s very sensitive. Far too sensitive to what other people say about him. – Larry Brooks

“I think a lot of the criticism got to [Zibanejad]. He’s very sensitive. Way too sensitive to what other people are saying about him.” @NYP_Brooksie on @spittinchiclets – Nyr_discussion (@DiscussionNyr) December 10, 2024

For sure, if Mika Zibanejad is playing the victim right now, it can’t help.

We all have our own way of reacting when we’re criticized/insulted, and that’s why social networks can become dangerous for an athlete who isn’t performing up to his talent… But Zibanejad and the Rangers won’t move forward if they continue to keep their heads down.

I mentioned this at the start of the article, but you can’t dismiss the fact that there’s a lot of pressure in New York.

Expectations are high year after year because the club has the resources to win, and it’s only natural that people get impatient when they see the club’s disappointing performance of late.

Just as in Montreal, the fans in New York are passionate.

That said, it’s up to Zibanejad to raise his head and put in the necessary effort as one of the Rangers’ big leaders.

His talent hasn’t disappeared now that he’s 31: he’s in a bad way and he needs to change something in his approach. If he doesn’t, he’ll continue to sink, and the fans will continue to make life difficult for him.

Overtime

– How many wins?

The Habs next six games before the Christmas break pic.twitter.com/tRLCE4Whr9 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) December 10, 2024

– Happy Christmas!

– Promising.

This week on Stanley25: Catherine F. (O.D.) and her sister Alexandra. And we found a way to talk about the Canadiens players #NotTheLanguageInTheirPocket @Jean_JT_Trudel @9millions_ pic.twitter.com/dpEnnVnx1Z – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 10, 2024

– Still:

And on Amazon: Coast to coast: 230,000, including 32,000 in Quebec https://t.co/Yy4GbihoX6 – Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) December 10, 2024

– Yep. It makes a difference!

Playing Kaiden Guhle on the left changes everything! It allows the other defenders to be in the right chair. pic.twitter.com/nNtQPxQ4Jb – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) December 10, 2024

– Love the energy.