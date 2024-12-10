Skip to content
Larry Brooks says Mika Zibanejad is “very sensitive”.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images
Right now, all eyes are on the Rangers.

The team that traded Jacob Trouba last week is having a terrible time: the Rangers have lost eight of their last ten games, and now it’s not working.

In a high-pressure market like New York, that’s not acceptable. What’s more, the Rangers have everything they need to be dominant…

The problem that’s becoming frequent is the lack of effort on the part of the players.

The club’s stars are being blamed for the club’s failings because they haven’t always been there to win lately, and of the lot, there’s Mika Zibanejad who’s being crucified in the public square.

The Swede, who is known as a good goal scorer, has scored five goals in 27 games so far this season.

But there may be a reason for the maverick’s lack of success in the eyes of Larry Brooks, who covers the team’s activities for the New York Post.

The journalist was on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast… And he said that Zibanejad is “very sensitive”.

I think a lot of the criticism has gone to Zibanejad’s head. He’s very sensitive.

Far too sensitive to what other people say about him. – Larry Brooks

For sure, if Mika Zibanejad is playing the victim right now, it can’t help.

We all have our own way of reacting when we’re criticized/insulted, and that’s why social networks can become dangerous for an athlete who isn’t performing up to his talent… But Zibanejad and the Rangers won’t move forward if they continue to keep their heads down.

I mentioned this at the start of the article, but you can’t dismiss the fact that there’s a lot of pressure in New York.

Expectations are high year after year because the club has the resources to win, and it’s only natural that people get impatient when they see the club’s disappointing performance of late.

Just as in Montreal, the fans in New York are passionate.

That said, it’s up to Zibanejad to raise his head and put in the necessary effort as one of the Rangers’ big leaders.

His talent hasn’t disappeared now that he’s 31: he’s in a bad way and he needs to change something in his approach. If he doesn’t, he’ll continue to sink, and the fans will continue to make life difficult for him.


