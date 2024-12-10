Skip to content
Brady Tkachuk: “Honestly, I wasn’t even aware of the rumours”.

 Marc-Olivier Cook
Credit: Getty Images

It’s been a busy few days in Ottawa.

It all started with a rumour shared by Larry Brooks (New York Post) involving Brady Tkachuk and Alexis Lafrenière… And since last week, we’ve been hearing Tkachuk’s name in certain conversations about a possible trade.

What does the Sens captain think?

Tkachuk spoke to the media today to address the situation, and he said right off the bat that the rumours don’t bother him.

Because, according to the American, it “comes from a place where it’s obviously not true”.

But Brady goes on to say that he wasn’t aware of the rumors, and that it was Steve Staios (Sens GM) who called him with the “news”.

I find that hard to believe.

I would have been surprised to see Tkachuk say openly that he wants to leave (if that’s what he really wants) or that he doesn’t believe in his team’s future.

But to say that he wasn’t aware of the rumours and that it was his GM who had to call him to tell him about them is a lot of laughing.

Ultimately, there are two ways of looking at this.

Either Tkachuk decided to play the good game to protect himself, not to sully his reputation and so that it wouldn’t bother the rest of his teammates… Or Tkachuk shared the truth, saying that he’s happy in Ottawa and decided to sign a seven-year contract because he sees the club’s potential.

But one thing’s for sure: this story is starting to make a lot of noise.

And you know the saying: where there’s smoke, there’s fire… Especially in the context of his brother leaving Calgary because he wanted to play in the United States.


