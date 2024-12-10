Skip to content
Your daily dose of hockey
News

Jeff Gorton identifies five key players coming to Montreal

 Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Jeff Gorton identifies five key players coming to Montreal
Credit: The Canadiens need help on the ice. Everyone knows it. Kent Hughes, on the other hand, is on the phone. In particular, he’s trying to find a right-handed defenseman who will help solidify the club’s defensive top-4in the short and long term. There’s also the upcoming draft, which will add a good prospect. (Credit: Tankathon) […]
The Canadiens need help on the ice. Everyone knows it.

Kent Hughes, on the other hand, is on the phone. In particular, he’s trying to find a right-handed defenseman who will help solidify the club’s defensive top-4in the short and long term.

There’s also the upcoming draft, which will add a good prospect.

(Credit: Tankathon)

But within the organization, there are several players who aren’t currently playing in Montreal, but who have a bright future ahead of them. So they’re part of the equation.

Who are they?

Jeff Gorton, the club’s VP, took advantage of a TV appearance on Prime, which was broadcasting the Canadiens game, to talk about these players who will be helping the Canadiens in the future.

He named five: Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux and Jacob Fowler.

Of course, seeing Demidov on the list isn’t exactly a surprise. After all, he named all the Canadiens’ non-NHL first-round picks…

Except Filip Mesar. And it’s not just because he’s injured right now, since Reinbacher’s injury is worse than Mesar’s, who just started skating again today.

Nor is it surprising to see Jacob Fowler on the list. He dominates and the Habs have room for a goalie of the future.

Note that the players who weren’t named (Joshua Roy, Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, etc.) aren’t necessarily rotten. But they weren’t named by the VP, which is… notable.


In brief

– 6.6 billion dollars in NHL revenues this season: that’s the projection.

– What does the future hold for Connor McDavid?

– Collective agreement: how will it affect the salary cap?

– Rob Manfred doesn’t like the Golden Rule. [MLB Passion]

– His number looked too much like Sidney Crosby’s.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by B/R Open Ice (@br_openice)

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!
More Content