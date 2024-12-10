Jeff Gorton identifies five key players coming to Montreal

The Canadiens need help on the ice. Everyone knows it.

Kent Hughes, on the other hand, is on the phone. In particular, he’s trying to find a right-handed defenseman who will help solidify the club’s defensive top-4in the short and long term.

There’s also the upcoming draft, which will add a good prospect.

But within the organization, there are several players who aren’t currently playing in Montreal, but who have a bright future ahead of them. So they’re part of the equation.

Who are they?

Jeff Gorton, the club’s VP, took advantage of a TV appearance on Prime, which was broadcasting the Canadiens game, to talk about these players who will be helping the Canadiens in the future.

Some high-level insights from within the Canadiens organization. Jeff Gorton, executive vice president of hockey operations, joins the desk. #NHLonPrime pic.twitter.com/8aPj0qw4nb – Sports on Prime Canada (@SportsOnPrimeCA) December 10, 2024

He named five: Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, David Reinbacher, Logan Mailloux and Jacob Fowler.

Of course, seeing Demidov on the list isn’t exactly a surprise. After all, he named all the Canadiens’ non-NHL first-round picks…

Except Filip Mesar. And it’s not just because he’s injured right now, since Reinbacher’s injury is worse than Mesar’s, who just started skating again today.

Filip Mesar is back in practice today with his Rocket teammates. He’s wearing a non-contact jersey. – Marc Antoine Godin (@MAGodin) December 10, 2024

Nor is it surprising to see Jacob Fowler on the list. He dominates and the Habs have room for a goalie of the future.

Note that the players who weren’t named (Joshua Roy, Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, etc.) aren’t necessarily rotten. But they weren’t named by the VP, which is… notable.

In brief

– 6.6 billion dollars in NHL revenues this season: that’s the projection.

That’s USD – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) December 10, 2024

– What does the future hold for Connor McDavid?

EARLY TRADING – TSN’s Hockey Insiders on McDavid’s future in Edmonton with a year left in his deal, a rising salary cap, and the latest on expansion: https: //t.co/VUQ23Ay2JY Watch an expanded Insider Trading later today on SportsCentre and https://t.co/BQGeAnETfN. pic.twitter.com/IV9lyxUI0e – TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) December 10, 2024

– Collective agreement: how will it affect the salary cap?

Part of the NHL’s update to owners today was the salary cap projection for next season. Owners were told that currently if based on normal CBA formula, it would be 5 percent increase. But that could be affected by upcoming CBA talks with NHLPA where a “phase-in” possibility… – Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) December 10, 2024

– Rob Manfred doesn’t like the Golden Rule. [MLB Passion]

– His number looked too much like Sidney Crosby’s.