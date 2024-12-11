Andrei Markov’s cadaver ligament | Georges Laraque responds to Jean-Charles Lajoie

Yesterday, Jean Trudel and I recorded the ninth episode (of 10) of the Stanley25 podcast. Since our segments(with and without guests) were each pretty full – and disparate – we decided to release Week 9’s content separately.

The two-person segment has been available since this morning, while our segment with Catherine F.(O.D.) and her sister will air from 8:00 Friday morning. All over YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast…

And the day before on Patreon

This week, we talked about Andrei Markov’s first knee operation (with a cadaver ligament), the fact that he was representing himself without an agent, the possibility of seeing him back in Montreal (notably to coach Ivan Demidov) and his ability not to listen to critics (unlike many young players today).

Jean recounted a story involving an NHL player’sex-girlfriend , the tougher ratings of some homecoming (non-sports) shows, the amount of money a star columnist can make at 98.5 FM, Jacob Trouba’s wife not wanting to practice medicine in Canada, Matvei Michkov vs. David Reinbacher, the Canadiens rebuild TV series, JT’ s gallbladder , his addiction to games at the Bell Centre and Cole Caufield’s absence from the Four Nations Tournament.

Seriously, this is a BIG episode. If you’ve got 50 minutes to spare (or 25, at double speed), I suggest you watch it. Or listen to it on Spotify or another audio podcasting platform…

Georges Laraque, David Garel and Jean-Charles Lajoie

David Garel really took off in an unexpected direction after his emergence from anonymity on the Stanley25 set. Sometimes I think we’ve created a monster…

We’ve just fed it better food than before!

David has befriended Georges Laraque, become close to Réjean Tremblay and does interviews on Hockey30‘s YouTube channel. I’m even told that his next guest will be a big shot from the media world…

Yes, David continues to write sensational texts on Hockey30, but he doesn’t go as far as he used to. Good for everyone!

It’s harder to shoot everywhere when you have to do it in the open and you start rubbing shoulders with the people in your sights.

Earlier this week, David Garel released the video of an hour-long interview with Georges Laraque. This is his third collaboration with Georges: he went on-air to explain himself to BPM Sports (with Gonzo, Georges and Ben) last spring, in addition to producing a video on Georges Laraque’s life in Edmonton during the playoffs.

In fact, to be more precise, there’s a fourth collaboration as a columnist that didn’t last long, but hey…

For this third collab, Georges agreed to answer all David’s questions, and frankly, the finished product is excellent. If I wanted to be entertained, I was!

The most punchy part of the video? Clearly the one about the aftermath of the Gerard Gallant saga involving Big Georges…

“I’m thinking of Jean-Charles Lajoie, who went live on TVA Sports, in his show, and did a 10-minute intro practically to tell us to stop listening to your show, what a disgrace it was. I found it paradoxical because Jean-Charles Lajoie announced Martin St-Louis’ resignation, announced CF Montreal’s move to Detroit… we’re talking about a pro who announces sensationalist things to get ratings, and then he accused you of the same thing. I want to know how you react to that.” – David Garel in all his subtlety

Georges’ response? Take the high road. I’ll let you listen for yourselves…

Georges’ answer is already “placed” in the following video…



“I pretend these people don’t exist…”.

Ouch! Clearly, there’s no love lost between the two former colleagues at BPM Sports.

I wonder – not at all, actually, hehe – how the two guys managed to get along so well when they were working for the same media entity…

There’ll never be a shortage of drama in the media world. It’ll always be entertaining to follow the Québécois media…

Except maybe when the drama is all about you. I know something about that…