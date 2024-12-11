Long discussion between Juraj Slafkovsky and Martin St-Louis at practice this morning

Long discussion between Juraj Slafkovsky and Martin St-Louis at practice this morningCharles-Alexis Brisebois
Juraj Slafkovsky is not having a great season. Let’s put it this way.
Playing with Patrik Laine is a vote of confidence from management… but at the same time, he’ll have to do something to earn that playing time.
The Habs are hoping the young man will step up, but it won’t happen by magic. For the time being, nothing too drastic has been applied, however, since he still has plenty of playing time.
During the day’s practice, we saw a scene that doesn’t happen every day: the Canadiens’ coach spent a long time talking to the Slovakian and explaining a number of things to him, obviously.
We don’t know the exact nature of the discussions, but I’ll take a chance and say that he wasn’t just asking Slaf what he bought his family for Christmas.
It remains to be seen when he’ll break through.
