Long discussion between Juraj Slafkovsky and Martin St-Louis at practice this morning

Juraj Slafkovsky is not having a great season. Let’s put it this way.

Playing with Patrik Laine is a vote of confidence from management… but at the same time, he’ll have to do something to earn that playing time.

Everyone agrees on that.

The Habs are hoping the young man will step up, but it won’t happen by magic. For the time being, nothing too drastic has been applied, however, since he still has plenty of playing time.

As far as we can see, the Canadiens are mainly going through the motions. In particular, Kent Hughes has been very clear with Slaf about what he needs to improve over the past few weeks.And we can imagine that Martin St-Louis often talks to him about this. After all, communication is important to the Habs pilot.

During the day’s practice, we saw a scene that doesn’t happen every day: the Canadiens’ coach spent a long time talking to the Slovakian and explaining a number of things to him, obviously.

Several discussions this morning between Slafkovsky and St-Louis pic.twitter.com/Rzyazk4B5A – TVA Sports (@TVASports) December 11, 2024

We don’t know the exact nature of the discussions, but I’ll take a chance and say that he wasn’t just asking Slaf what he bought his family for Christmas.

And I like that.Slaf is the kind of player who seems to respond when he gets criticism, and he seems to like getting feedback from his bosses. That said, the next step is to score goals once in a while.

It remains to be seen when he’ll break through.

