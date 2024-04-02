Victory: First trio takes care of Florida Panthers

Tonight’s lineup
The Montreal Canadiens’ season is drawing to a close, as the month of April has begun.
Before tonight’s game, the Tricolore had just nine games left to play before the end of the season.
Martin St-Louis’ team had a 28-33-12 record before welcoming the Florida Panthers to the Bell Centre.
Here’s the Habs line-up for Tuesday night’s game:
There’s only one change in the lineup, and it’s on defense.
But the Habs didn’t have long to wait before striking back.
Just 56 seconds later, Joel Armia took Michael Pezzetta’s return shot to tie the game.
Less than a minute later, it was tied!
Let’s just say that since the first goal, the offensive festival seemed to have officially begun.
Finland’s Aleksander Barkov gave his team back the lead when he easily beat Montembeault alone in front of the net.
He continues to perform well against the Sainte-Flanelle, having scored 24 goals and 22 assists in just 35 games prior to tonight’s match.
The Tricolore had the chance to play 5-on-3, but couldn’t quite get it going.
Let’s just say it’s not great.
At the very end of the period, at the end of the double power play, there was a scrum in front of the Panthers’ net, and Slafkovsky was at the heart of it. The Slovakian took on none other than the colossal Aaron Ekblad.
With the score 2-1 in Florida’s favor, the two teams headed back to the locker room.
After this review, the goal was awarded, but the referee who announced the correct goal eventually changed his mind, saying there had been a lack of communication, and finally disallowed Gallagher’s goal.
The referees reviewed this play and gave Brendan Gallagher the goal.
Miscommunication on the word “goal” because it might have been “hole”, “bowl”, “mole”, “pole” or “troll”?
– Mitch Melnick (@HunterZThompson) April 3, 2024
The Habs didn’t play yesterday so “Toronto” had to pull its April Fools joke one day late? #Gallagher
– Grant McCagg (@grantmccagg) April 3, 2024
I thought it was pretty ordinary, as I myself was sure it wasn’t going to be granted.
Nick Suzuki reaches the 70-point plateau with this goal! pic.twitter.com/VyOi99sTG0
– RDS (@RDSca) April 3, 2024
Juraj Slafkovsy with a fantastic assist and Cole Caufield with the goal! pic.twitter.com/0mEW13C3Pf
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) April 3, 2024
Jake Evans’ goal tonight (5-2) pic.twitter.com/JqO6MCQEqB
– HFTV (@HFTVSports) April 3, 2024
Let’s just say Caufield’s goal will do him a world of good.
As for Evans’ goal, it was scored in a shorthanded situation.
If anyone is getting the extra here, how can it not be Montour? pic.twitter.com/G5nlKgFqoH
– Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) April 3, 2024
The Tricolore’s next game is Thursday night, April 4, when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Extension
– Before tonight’s game, Cole Caufield has just three goals in his last 25 games. He’ll need to regain his touch fairly quickly, ideally yesterday, to avoid attracting too many detractors, as he has just 20 goals this season. Even though he’s improved in many other facets of his game, he can’t afford to score so few goals, being paid close to $8 million a season to put it in.
– Interestingly, the Panthers dominated the Tricolore in the face-off circle with a 65% efficiency rate.
– There were no fewer than 11 power plays in total in the game, seven of which went to the Canadiens. Only Suzuki’s second goal was scored on the power play. My excellent colleague Marc-Olivier Cook took the time to take a photo of the Panthers’ penalty box at the end of the game, and it looked like this:
