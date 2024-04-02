Skip to content
Ryan Reaves is ready to market his body
Credit: Getty Images

Ryan Reaves is very entertaining in one-on-one media interviews. According to Reaves, if the NHL wants to be as powerful as the NFL or NBA, it needs to market… his body, nothing less.

“If we’re going to start catching up to the NFL and the NBA, we’re going to have to start marketing this body a little bit, alright?”, referring to his (Reaves’) own muscular body.

In the dressing room, Reaves still plays the role of big brother and undisputed leader, but on the ice, he’s certainly less intimidating than in his heyday. Although Matthew Tkachuk really didn’t feel like waltzing with him on April 1.

During this duel against the Panthers, Reaves handed out no fewer than nine checks, for a playing time of just 10:01. He also didn’t visit the dungeon, and once again didn’t fire a shot at the opposing goalie.

That said, Auston Matthews took advantage of the Florida Panthers’ showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs to establish himself (once again) as the cornerstone of his group. Number 34 scored his 61st and 62nd goals, and added an assist to his record, which currently stands at 98 points in 73 games.

Even though Matthews recorded 62 goals and is recognized as an elite scorer, he is also a force to be reckoned with on the 200-foot ice surface. Some even believe he should be a finalist for the Selke Trophy.

These numbers are proof that Matthews needs to be looked at in a different way. He’s no longer just a maverick, he’s a “real deal” and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ undisputed best player.

